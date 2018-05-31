Whole lotta fuss as Page fights Williams in house row

The two stars have been embroiled in a dispute that has dragged on for nearly four years, as Page has tried to block Williams from building a huge basement, including a pool, underneath the garden of his luxury £17.5m (€20m)west London home. Page was given three minutes to put forward his case and read from carefully prepared notes, to ensure he did not "go rambling on", and followed the words with his finger.

"My name's Jimmy Page, but that's not important," he began. "What is important is that I have been the owner of Tower House since 1972. It's one of only 18 Grade 1-listed buildings in the borough. It's highly vulnerable." He described his home as "wonderful" but "fragile", and expressed concerns that the vibrations caused by drilling a 26ft (eight metre) deep basement would irreparably damage the interior of his home. Page stated that during test drilling the whole building shook.