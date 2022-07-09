‘Whoever started it has to answer to God’

Ukrainian servicemen gesture as they ride on a military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

With the Russian army now just a few miles away, Marina Chuparenko’s small grocery store is the only one still open in the Donbas town of Mykolaivka.

Most of the 20,000 population have fled, so after serving a trickle of anxious customers each morning, she shuts around lunchtime.

Even now, though, business is better than it was when armed Russians last came knocking – back in 2014, when Mykolaivka briefly fell under the control of pro-Kremlin separatists.

“Half of them looked like junkies and they looted my shop,” Ms Chuparenko said. “I don’t want them back here running things again, as they will ruin everything.”

Mykolaivka, its gold-domed Russian Orthodox churches glinting in the sunlight, lies just east of the city of Slovyansk, the next main target of Vladimir Putin’s forces after their seven-week battle to take Severodonetsk. Amid the sense of an oncoming storm, the churches, like Ms Chuparenko’s shop, get a handful of visitors each morning.

At St Nicholas’s, Valentina Nichporuk (70) crossed herself and fought back tears. “I have relatives in both Ukraine and Russia, and nobody wants our cities destroyed by war,” she said. “Whoever started it will have to answer to God for their actions.”

Whether that was Mr Putin, she declined to say. Like many in this part of eastern Ukraine, which has a large proportion of Russian speakers, she was guarded about where her loyalties lay.

Few in Mykolaivka, though, seem to have much nostalgia for the town’s stint under separatist rule in April 2014.

Masked gunmen from the newly proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic entered Mykolaivka and Slovyansk, occupying council buildings and the SBU security service headquarters.

They controlled both towns for three chaotic months, but were eventually driven out by Ukrainian forces that July.

“They tied a woman to a tree for waving a Ukrainian flag, and when they left, they even planted a landmine in my shop,” said Ms Chuparenko. “If they come here again, I will have no business to run anymore.”

In Slovyansk, the separatists left a far bloodier legacy, as shown by a memorial plaque on the squat, red-brick building that houses the SBU.

It commemorates Volodymyr Rybak, a local politician abducted by masked separatist gunmen as he tried to re-hoist the Ukrainian flag in the nearby town of Horlivka. His body was later found in a river near Slovyansk.

Walking past the memorial yesterday, Serhiy Nikolevich, a resident, said that even locals who had cheered the separatists back in 2014 had since changed their mind. “Nobody here is screaming now for Putin to help us like they were in 2014,” he said. “Instead, we’re all just waiting for something awful to happen.”

Names in this report have been changed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

