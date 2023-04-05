Who was the ‘Picasso of churches’ as victims demand stained-glass windows are removed?

The victims of a paedophile priest known as “the Picasso of churches” for his stained-glass windows are fighting to have dozens of works removed because they are seen as an insult to their suffering.

Father Louis Ribes died in 1994, leaving hundreds of paintings and stained-glass works in various churches across France, mainly around Lyon.

Admirers have dubbed him the “Picasso of churches” due to his Cubist-like style and use of bright colours.

One of his stained-glass works called The Prodigal Son in St Catherine’s Church, in south-eastern France, shows a child kneeling before a priest.

“It looks like a fellatio,” said Luc Gemet, the president of an association representing 30 of his alleged victims, which the Saint-Etienne archdiocese puts at 49.

Their testimony of abuse, mainly in the 1970s and 1980s, led to the Lyon prosecutor launching an investigation into rape and sexual assault last year.

After the scandal broke, the Lyon diocese issued a statement saying that “out of respect for the victims, the works of Fr Ribes that belong to the diocese of Lyon, Grenoble-Vienne and Saint-Etienne will progressively be taken down and put away”.

But while his paintings and drawings were swiftly removed, victims complain that the process is proving much harder for Ribes’ stained glass works.

At St Catherine’s Church, where seven of his stained-glass windows still adorn the nave, for now, authorities have simply placed a black sticker over his initials RIB.

The church has promised to pay to remove the works “by the end of the summer”.

In another church in Loire-sur-Rhone, the municipality initially offered to pay to have the works removed, sparking outrage among some of the victims.

“I don’t understand why atheists should pay via their local taxes (to have the works removed).

“The church is responsible for employing Ribes, it protected him and must pay,” said Mr Gemet.

The local diocese has now pledged to fund the works’ removal. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)