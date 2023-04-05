| 10.4°C Dublin

Who was the ‘Picasso of churches’ as victims demand stained-glass windows are removed?

The victims of a paedophile priest known as “the Picasso of churches” for his stained-glass windows are fighting to have dozens of works removed because they are seen as an insult to their suffering.

Father Louis Ribes died in 1994, leaving hundreds of paintings and stained-glass works in various churches across France, mainly around Lyon.

