WHO reveals virus infection rates still rising across the globe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased Covid-19 restrictions in early March, keen to minimise pain to his nation’s ailing economy. Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters

Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to bring a surge in coronavirus infections under control. Thailand, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic far better than many nations, is now struggling to contain a new Covid-19 surge.

Even in countries where vaccine roll-outs are finally getting some momentum, infections, hospitalisations and deaths are surging. That leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where large- scale vaccination programs remain a more distant prospect.

The World Health Organisation said yesterday it’s very concerned as infection rates are rising in all of the world’s regions, driven by new virus variants and too many nations and people coming out of lockdown too soon.

In its latest weekly epidemiological update, the WHO said new Covid-19 cases rose for a sixth consecutive week, with over four million reported in the last week. New deaths increased by 11pc compared with last week, with over 71,000 reported.

Turkey is among the badly hit countries, with most new cases of the virus traced to a variant first found in Britain.

Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Intensive Care Association, said ICU units were not yet at full capacity, but that the surge was beginning to strain the nation’s relatively advanced health care system.

“Every single day the number of cases is increasing. Every single day the number of deaths is increasing. The alarm bells are ringing for the intensive care units,” Mr Cinel said.

“The mutant form of the virus is causing more harm to the organs,” he said. “While two out of 10 patients were dying previously, the number is now four out of 10. And if we continue this way, we will lose six.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased Covid-19 restrictions in early March, keen to minimise pain to his nation’s ailing economy. Yet with this new spike, he was forced to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, which starts on Tuesday.

Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge. They have been calling for full lockdowns during the holy Muslim month.

In Iran, the death toll is also rising, prompting new restrictions that will take effect for 10 days. They involve the closure of all parks, restaurants, confectionaries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores.

Authorities in Pakistan, which is in the middle of a third surge of infections, are restricting inter-city transportation on weekends as part of measures aimed at limiting coronavirus cases and deaths.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities in Thailand ordered new restrictions in an effort to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country’s traditional Songkran New Year’s holiday, when millions of people travel.

Japan, meanwhile, announced tougher measures ahead of the Summer Olympics.

The only exceptions to the deteriorating situation are those countries that have advanced vaccination programs, mostly notably Israel and Britain.

Even the US, which is a vaccination leader globally, is seeing a small uptick in new cases.













Online Editors