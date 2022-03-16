| 4.8°C Dublin

Who can blame Emmanuel Macron for indulging in a bit of Zelensky cosplay?

Tom Peck

Emmanuel Macron pictured in the Elysée Palace (Photo: Presidence de la Republique) Expand

Before Russia invaded his country, Volodymyr Zelensky had an approval rating within Ukraine of around 32 per cent. Now it is 91 per cent.

So, in a way, who really can blame Emmanuel Macron for indulging in a bit of Zelensky cosplay? He is just weeks away from a presidential election, so why shouldn’t he grow out his stubble, dishevel his hair, dress up in a French special forces-branded hoodie and invite a photographer in to take pictures of him in what has been deliberately styled to look like his own war bunker, even though there is no bunker, and no war?

