Laura Whitmore has hit back at claims she is contributing to the climate crisis by jetting back and forth to Cape Town for 'Love Island'.

Whitmore taken to task for her carbon footprint on 'Love Island'

The Dubliner is in South Africa for some episodes of the TV show, but hosts the series spin-off 'AfterSun' from the UK. She also hosts a Sunday morning BBC radio show.

After a fan questioned why she did not broadcast from Cape Town, Whitmore said she travelled to South Africa only for certain parts of 'Love Island' and insisted she was also an advocate of people offsetting their carbon footprints.

Just days before, Whitmore had tweeted about tackling her carbon footprint, revealing that she offsets her travels by paying a company to plant trees in Uruguay.

