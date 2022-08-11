White whale fails to survive river rescue in the heart of France

The trapped beluga was carefully hoisted out of the river

Vets said the whale was not getting enough air and was suffering visibly

A beluga whale that was stranded in the river Seine for more than a week died yesterday, despite an “unprecedented” six-hour rescue operation to free it from waters 70km from Paris.

The rescue of the starving 820kg whale – a protected species usually found in Arctic waters – involved 25 divers, cranes, a net, numerous volunteers, a dozen marine vets, and a refrigerated truck.

Onlookers gathered in the early hours of Wednesday as rescuers handling ropes tried repeatedly to lure the whale into the nets, so it could be hoisted out of the river.

They finally managed to lift the whale out of the water and into a waiting barge – where it was immediately attended to by 12 waiting vets, who described its condition as “alarming”.

The animal was not getting enough air and was suffering visibly

The distressed 13ft whale was euthanised shortly after making the almost 160-km journey back to the Normandy coast in the truck, which travelled at slow speed to the port of Ouistreham.

A seawater basin had been prepared for the whale, which could not survive in the freshwater of the Seine. It was intended to stay there under observation for several days before being released back into the sea.

Expand Close The trapped beluga was carefully hoisted out of the river / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The trapped beluga was carefully hoisted out of the river

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that the beluga did not survive,” said the conservation group Sea Shepherd France, which was involved in the rescue.

Officials in northern France had warned the whale was in poor health and very thin. Florence Ollivet-Courtois, a vet for the local emergency services, said “the animal was not getting enough air and was suffering visibly” when it arrived at the port.

“We therefore decided that it made no sense to set it free and proceeded to euthanasia,” Ms Ollivet-Courtois added.

In addition to breathing problems, veterinarians found the beluga was suffering from digestive issues, which explained why it wasn’t eating.

“The beluga is a male that does not have an infectious disease but no longer has digestive activity, which explains why it is no longer feeding,” veterinarians said.

At the weekend, the whale was shot with a vitamin-infused dart after it refused to eat frozen herring and live trout offered to it by rescuers.

The operation to save the beluga whale was known to be highly risky. Before the rescue attempt, Isabelle Brasseur, part of a team sent from a sea animal park to help, warned: “It could be that he dies now, during the handling, during the journey or at point B.”

The whale was spotted more than a week ago heading towards Paris before being stranded about 100km inland at Saint Pierre la Garenne in Normandy.

Its progress was then blocked by a lock 70km northwest of the capital on Friday, setting up a nail-biting race against time to rescue the stricken creature.

While beluga are known to migrate south in the autumn to feed when ice forms in their native Arctic waters, they rarely venture this far into waters this warm.

The trapped whale is only the second beluga ever sighted in France. The first was pulled out of the Loire estuary in a fisherman’s net in 1948.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]