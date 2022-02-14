‘Where would we go? You’re better off on your own land’ – Ukrainian families living on front line

Seven years ago, half of Lyuda Razimova’s seaside family home, the two-storey garage and much of the surrounding orchard was blown to bits by a Russian artillery barrage.

But she, her husband and their two teenage children refused to leave their front-line village. And they have no intention of leaving now, even if they are less than a mile from where Russian forces are likely to attack if Vladimir Putin gives the order.

“Where would we go?” she says when asked why she is still living in Berdyansk, once a pleasant resort on the Azov coast. “Mariupol is as likely to fall as here. Besides, do you know how much it costs to rent a flat in Mariupol? We couldn’t afford to eat. You’re better off on your own land.”

If the past eight years of war in Ukraine have shown anything, it is that people find a way of carrying on with life amid the most terrifying events. Never has it been more apparent than in a refusal by many here to be intimidated by the threat of invasion.

If Western forecasts are correct, this may be the week the independent Ukraine that has existed since the fall of the Soviet Union faces destruction at the hands of Mr Putin’s army.

Yet from the cafes of Kiev to the shrapnel-scarred villages of rural Donbas, civilians have been united in a refusal to entertain, let alone be intimidated by, such a prospect.

Part of the reason is Ukrainians are jaded by conflict. There is not a town in the country without a war memorial bearing the portraits of young men killed in the hostilities in the east ignited by Mr Putin’s agents in 2014.

Periodic scares about a more substantial invasion have proved to be false, and in Kiev and other cities outside Donbas, the war is a distant rumble that barely affects daily life.

Many here have learnt not to panic – they will believe that Russian troops have landed at Odessa or stormed Mariupol when they see it.

Meanwhile, the civilians in Donbas have become accustomed to living with the threat of conflict. “We live between two fighting sides. Sometimes shells fly. We’ve lost three windows and we’ve had some shrapnel in the roof, but the house is OK,” says Tatiana, a 53-year-old whose house lies between opposing trenches.

The woman, who didn’t want to give her surname, teaches Ukrainian language and literature in Granitnoye, a small town reachable only by an almost impassable road over the crest of the Donbas ridge.

But she lives with her husband, daughter and five-year-old grandson in Stary Mariivka, a village across the river which marked the limit of Ukrainian control when the Minsk agreements fixed the opposing armies in place nearly eight years ago.

It is a precarious existence, and not just because of the crossfire. She works in Granitnoye, trudging every morning – with many of the students – through thick mud to the single wooden footbridge where Ukrainian troops allow locals to cross the lines.

But the nearest hospital is in Telmanove, the district centre now under the pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic. In a medical emergency, there is no question about which way to turn.

On both sides, she says, suspicious soldiers subject civilians to questioning and searches. It is prudent to avoid political questions.

For staff and roughly 150 pupils (half the pre-war student body) at the school overlooking no-man’s land, the conflict has become like the weather, she says.

Last September, a rehearsal for the traditional parade marking the first day of the new academic year was interrupted by a shower of mortar rounds. Once the bombardment had cleared up, the children and teachers went back to their rehearsal.

“Everyone who lives here is a hero. They are all heroes. The children are heroes especially,” says Tatiana. “They keep studying. They keep the town and the school alive. They keep life going.”

It is not only in Ukraine where an invasion seems impossible. To most Russians, unless they work in media or political consulting, the risk of an impending war with Ukraine is as far-fetched as the chance of getting hit by a chunk of melting snow.

In Moscow, the outdoor skating rinks are busy, a major exhibition of a 20th-century artist is booked up for a month in advance and retailers try to lure customers for a Valentine’s Day shopping spree.

Alexandra Turchenkova (33), who works at a Moscow theatre, found out about the Ukraine crisis a few weeks ago by stumbling on an article shared on social media.

“I didn’t know anything about that escalation until I saw some posts on Facebook,” she says. “Other than that, there isn’t much discussion about it. If I think about the people I have met recently, this subject has never come up. Not once.”

Perhaps people are not talking about it because the scale of the disaster being discussed is incomprehensible.

For many in both countries the idea of Russia bombing Kiev, a gem of Slavic culture universally loved in both countries, seems demented.

Even after eight years of war and 14,000 deaths, the division of Russians and Ukrainians into mortal enemies is difficult for many to understand.

Back in Berdyansk, silence falls as Lyuda’s son, Dmitry, finishes chainsawing firewood and begins stacking tools in the shelled-out house that now serves as a shed. He is 25, and his wife and three-year-old son also live in the family home.

The war seems a long way off. “It has to end. It’s been eight years and we have no more strength,” says Lyuda. “Is a compromise possible? Of course it is.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)