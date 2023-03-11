Wheelchair use makes me feel old, says Pope

The Pope has said he feels humiliated and “old” because he is now forced to use a wheelchair as a result of acute pain in his knee.

In comments that will fuel speculation about whether he might step down, Pope Francis (86) said he has “less physical strength” than he did when he succeeded Pope Benedict XVI a decade ago.

If he began to feel too much “tiredness” or a lack of mental acuity, then he could follow the example of Benedict and resign from the papacy, he said.

The Pope made his remarks in an interview with Swiss state radio and television to be broadcast tomorrow, the day before he marks the 10th anniversary of his election to the papacy. Extracts were published yesterday by three Italian newspapers.

Pope Benedict, who died on December 31 aged 95, became the first pontiff to resign in about 600 years when he stepped down in 2013.

Asked what would lead him to make the same decision, Francis said: “A tiredness that doesn’t make you see things clearly. A lack of knowing how to evaluate situations.”

Read More

He said he felt a little “ashamed” to have to use a wheelchair on trips abroad and public appearances.

“I am old. I have less physical resistance,” he said. “The knee was a physical humiliation, even if the recovery is going well now.”

“You don’t run the church with a knee but with a head,” he reportedly said after he began sometimes using a wheelchair in public for the first time last May.

But effectively he has not slowed down. After Canada, he went to Kazakhstan in September, Bahrain in November and made a gruelling trip last month to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

He is already committed to visiting Hungary next month, Portugal in August and Marseille in September.

He has said if it can be arranged, he would want to then fly from Marseille to Mongolia.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an Irish-American Vatican official, has called the Pope a great example to elderly people facing mobility issues.

“He accepts his limitations at this moment with a great spirit and a great heart,” he said.