| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Wheelchair use makes me feel old, says Pope

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters

Nick Squires

The Pope has said he feels humiliated and “old” because he is now forced to use a wheelchair as a result of acute pain in his knee.

In comments that will fuel speculation about whether he might step down, Pope Francis (86) said he has “less physical strength” than he did when he succeeded Pope Benedict XVI a decade ago.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy