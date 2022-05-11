Wheelchair-bound pope calls for greater appreciation of the elderly

Pope Francis has suffered a flare-up of an old knee issue which has curtailed his mobility. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis is “not going to stop” despite recent health problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair, a cardinal said yesterday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an Irish-American Vatican official, made the comment while presenting the Pope’s message for the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which will be celebrated this year on June 24.

Francis established the day in 2021 to bring attention to the needs of the elderly and underscore their potential as active members of society who should not be discarded.

“He accepts his limitations at this moment with a great spirit and a great heart. I think he is an example to all of us,” Cardinal Farrell said.

“We should not hide the fact that with age comes a lessening of our ability to play an active part in the life of the world today.

“But he shows us also that with the limitations that he has physically and with age, he’s not going to stop.”

The pontiff, 85, has suffered a flare-up of pain in the right knee in addition to a long-time case of sciatica, which also causes pain in the legs.

Last Thursday, he used a wheelchair in public for the first time and has used one since then during private and public audiences.

Cardinal Farrell said Pope Francis was a great example to elderly people because he has decided to carry on with duties as best as possible despite “the limitation of being in a wheelchair because of his knee”.

In his message, the pope said the elderly were not understood and too often younger generations want to put them out of sight.

“Many people are afraid of old age. They consider it a sort of disease with which any contact is best avoided,” the pope said, calling the attitude the result of a “throw-away culture”.

Francis’s health has forced the postponement of a scheduled trip to Lebanon next month.

However, he is still due to make two trips in July, one to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the other to Canada.