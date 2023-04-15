| 2.6°C Dublin

What’s it like to spend 500 days in a cave? ‘Excellent, unbeatable,’ says Spanish woman after completing feat

Beatriz Flamini (50) had no idea about Russia’s war on Ukraine while underground for 16 months

Beatriz Flamini, who had been isolated for 500 days, is seen leaving the cave in Motril, Spain. Photo: Forta/Handout via Reuters Expand

Beatriz Flamini, who had been isolated for 500 days, is seen leaving the cave in Motril, Spain. Photo: Forta/Handout via Reuters

A Spanish mountain climber emerged yesterday from a cave 70 metres underground where she spent 500 days isolated from the outside world.

Beatriz Flamini (50), from Madrid, left the cave in southern Spain shortly after 9am, after being told by supporters that she had completed the feat she set out to accomplish on November 21, 2021.

