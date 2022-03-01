What nuclear capabilities does Russia have – and is Vladimir Putin going to use them?

Russia may have drastically reduced its nuclear arsenal since the Cold War, but Vladimir Putin can still boast the biggest stockpile of nukes in the world.

The Russian president put his nuclear forces on high alert on Sunday, raising fears that the war in Ukraine could escalate with horrific consequences.

In effect, Mr Putin has cocked the trigger of his nuclear arsenal. But what ammunition does he have and where does he keep it?

Are Nato countries taking Putin’s threat seriously?

The US immediately denounced the latest escalation by the Russian President. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said: “President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable.”

The Nato chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said: “This is dangerous rhetoric and irresponsible behaviour on Putin’s part.”

What nuclear weapons does Russia have?

Russia inherited about 35,000 nuclear weapons after the fall of the USSR and now has the world’s largest stockpile of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

About 90pc of the world’s nuclear weapons are owned by Russia and the US.

The Federation of American Scientists says that Russia leads the world with 6,200 nuclear weapons.

The US has 5,600, France has 290 and the UK has 225.

Russia deploys 1,456 strategic warheads on 527 intercontinental ballistic missiles, bombers, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

It is in the process of modernising its nuclear delivery system and entire arsenal.

Moscow is limited to 1,550 strategic warheads under the START arms reduction treaty, which was extended for five years in January 2021.

The US has 1,357 warheads on 665 missiles and bombers.

Some estimates claim Russia has another 2,889 strategic warheads in reserve, with the US having 1,964.

The federation estimates the Russian stockpile consists of about 4,497 nuclear weapons with a further 1,760 retired bombs awaiting dismantlement.

The UK has about 225 strategic warheads. It is thought 120 are deployed and another 105 are in storage. The nuclear deterrent is sea-based on four Trident ballistic missile submarines.

Where are the nuclear weapons?

Before the fall of the USSR, thousands of nuclear weapons were stored in special sites scattered across the Soviet Union.

Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan agreed to become non-nuclear states after independence and the weapons on their soil were removed by Russia.

The exact locations of nuclear weapon storage facilities are secret.

It is thought there are at least a dozen national sites with underground igloos to keep the bombs.

However, satellite imagery appears to have revealed two suspected sites close to Moscow.

As relations between the US and Russia began to sour over a dispute on non-strategic nuclear weapons, the Kremlin began to upgrade a site near Tver, about 145km from the capital.

The Mozhaysk-10 storage site about 113km west of Moscow was also upgraded and is thought to be able to store strategic and tactical nuclear weapons.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has said Russia began building up basing sites for military equipment in Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

It is not thought that nuclear warheads have been deployed in the occupied territory but the bases support the Iskander missile.

This is an extremely accurate missile that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. It is thought to have been used in the first wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The US has an estimated 100 B-61 nuclear gravity bombs at six Nato bases in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Nuclear weapons can kill hundreds of thousands of people at once.

Moscow’s war chest includes 527 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers.

Physical control of the unlock and launch authorisation codes resides with the military and can initiate a missile attack with or without the permission of Mr Putin or political superiors.

How likely is it?

Throughout the Cold War, nuclear conflict was prevented by “mutually assured destruction”, the principle that if one country fired a nuke and the other retaliated then both would be destroyed.

Most experts predict that nuclear war would never happen, due to the enormous potential cost.

“These are not normal circumstances, however,” said Jon Wolfsthal, a former National Security Council official. “And the greatest risk of the use of a nuclear weapon comes from a smaller conflict escalating quickly in the fog of war.

There are fears among Russia watchers that Mr Putin’s behaviour has become more erratic, and less predictable, in recent months.

“There’s no evidence to suggest that he’s suicidal or is eager to initiate the use of nuclear weapons, that doesn’t mean things can’t get out of control,” Mr Wolfsthal said. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)