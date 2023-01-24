| 7°C Dublin

‘What nonsense is this?’ – Chechen leader hits out at Russian general’s order to shave beards

Chechnya&rsquo;s leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: Reuters/Chingis Kondarov/File Photo Expand

James Kilner

The commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine has ordered soldiers to cut their hair and shave, prompting a row with his bearded Chechen and mercenary allies.

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya’s leader, criticised the order as a deliberate “provocation” and said it was a distraction from the real business of fighting. “Let’s just drop our guns and go and shave,” Mr Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel. “What kind of nonsense is this?”

