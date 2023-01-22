What next for Vladimir Putin? Second wave of action is ‘a gamble’

Will he, or won’t he? That is the question surrounding the Kremlin this week, as Vladimir Putin mulls over conscripting a second wave of troop to fight in Ukraine.

Kyiv has warned for weeks that up to half-a-million fresh troops could be summoned to fight for Russia. While the Kremlin continues to deny plans, it has just dropped a rule that exempted fathers of three or more children from mobilisation.

Military commissars are reported to be drawing up lists of men of fighting age. Factory managers have been asked which workers can be spared to fight.

Now MPs have proposed a law that will give the National Guard more power to enforce military draft orders, and another to confiscate property from Russians who flee abroad.

The Moscow mayor’s office is said to be hiring more staff to deal with conscription, while the holidays of key civil servants’ have reportedly been cancelled.

Rumours of martial law are spreading on to influential social media channels.

Putin even hinted that he was close to ordering a second mobilisation when he visited a St Petersburg factory involved in military production last week, telling anxious workers that they were exempt from a call-up.

Analysts say a second mobilisation would present major risks.

“The Kremlin, Putin and the people around Putin are aware of the political costs to everything they do,” said Prof Mark Galeotti, a Russia analyst.

Last September’s mobilisation dented people’s confidence in the Kremlin. Many of these 320,000 mobilised men are now dead.

Over the past year, the Kremlin has switched domestic propaganda tactics. It still refers to its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” but it now frames it as an essential fight for survival against the Nazi-supporting West.

In other words, it is steeling ordinary Russians to perform their duty and make the same sacrifices as were made in World War II.

Analysts have said that the Kremlin plans to test the West’s resolve by continually reinforcing its army.

“If Russia announces another wave of mobilisation and expands its armed forces, then the war in Ukraine will last years,” said Konrad Muzyka, head of the defence consultancy Rochan.

Kremlin dithering over renewed mobilisation may betray division in Moscow.

Its Wagner mercenary force has 50,000 men fighting in Ukraine and will be difficult to expand.

An alternative may be to throw Russia’s conscripts into the fight.

Each spring and autumn, Russia conscripts 120,000 young men into the army for 12 months.

The Kremlin could extend this conscription to 24 months, but this would stir widespread anger.

“Conscripts are just kids who have been sent to complete their national service. Putin knows full well that there would be a massive political backlash to using them,” said Prof Galeotti.

Meanwhile, Russia is preparing to defend Moscow against possible air attacks, bringing troops on manoeuvres.

It did not say where in the Moscow region the training took place.

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine almost a year ago, Russia has sustained several drone attacks attributed to Kyiv, as well as some strikes on border regions.

Earlier last week Ukraine’s Western backers failed to resolve a dispute over which nations will supply Kyiv with powerful battle tanks that are needed to mount a new offensive against entrenched Russian forces.

The disagreement, debated last week behind closed doors among dozens of defence ministers gathered at the vast US military facility in Rammstein, centres on whether Germany is willing to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least authorise other nations who have the German-made vehicles to supply them.

Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, told the gathering “they have not made a decision”. The US and others were sending a range of lighter armoured vehicles, and Britain has agreed to transfer 14 of its Challenger 2 heavy tanks.

Germany has publicly linked its position on the Leopards to US reluctance to transfer its own M1 Abrams tanks — which Pentagon officials have said are not the best fit for Ukraine, in terms of operability and the time they would take to arrive.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said he does not want to “go it alone” in sending tanks — a position interpreted as meaning he wants the US to go first.

​While skirting the question of American tanks, US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin said that “this isn’t really about one single platform. Our goal… is to provide the capability that Ukraine needs to be successful in the near term.”

General Mark A Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, described how the US and others are now training Ukrainian forces on how to conduct “combined arms” manoeuvres along what he described as a lengthy “static front line” where the Ukrainians are facing off against the entrenched Russians.

The US last weekend began training a battalion of more than 600 Ukrainian troops at the US Army’s training area in Germany, advising them on how to best integrate tanks, artillery and other advanced weapons.

But the general cautioned that victory, even with the new tactics and equipment, would be neither fast nor easy, and he indicated the war may go on at least into next year.

“From a military standpoint, I would maintain that during this year it would be very, very difficult for Ukraine to eject the Russian forces from all of Russian-occupied Ukraine,” Milley said.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t happen — but it’d be very, very difficult.”

In his remarks to the gathering, delivered via live video from Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky said that “hundreds of ‘thank yous’ are not hundreds of tanks … All of us can use thousands of words, but I can’t put words, instead of guns needed, against Russian artillery.”

Germany’s leverage over whether large numbers of battle tanks are sent in the short-term appears to have frustrated some of the allies who want to transfer some of their own Leopard 2 tanks.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last Wednesday that he would send 14 of them to Ukraine — regardless of whether Germany approves. Berlin’s permission is required for other countries to send the German-made weapons, according to export agreements.

But on Friday, Poland appeared willing to wait. After a separate meeting among all 15 countries that operate the Leopards, the Polish defence minister said that while no agreement was reached, he was hopeful that a breakthrough would eventually be made — and Germany would green-light the re-exports.

The US meanwhile announced another $2.5bn package of military aid on the eve of Friday’s meeting — including 59 Bradley fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armoured vehicles.

It is the first time the US has included Strykers in the nearly $27bn in military assistance that the Biden administration has approved since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

The US secretary of defense said this was a decisive moment for Ukraine and that countries rallying to Kyiv’s aid “will support Ukraine’s self-defence for as long as it takes”.

​He cast Russia’s invasion as increasingly hapless, saying Moscow is running out of ammunition, suffering “significant battlefield losses” and turning to just a few partners that it has left for help.

“Even Iran and North Korea won’t admit that they are supplying Russia.”

But the Pentagon chief warned that Russia is trying to recruit, regroup and reequip.

“This is not a moment to slow down,” Austin said.

“The Ukrainian people are watching us, the Kremlin is watching us — and history is watching us.”