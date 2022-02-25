‘What if they banned English in Ireland?’ Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov uses bizarre justification for Ukraine invasion

The Russian foreign affairs minister has made a bizarre comparison to Ireland’s relations with the UK as justification for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov made the connection while speaking at a media briefing in Moscow this morning.

Mr Lavrov prefaced his comments by claiming that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said Russian speakers in the country should be allowed to “go away from Ukraine”.

“Something like that was also said by President Zelensky when he demanded that those people who think themselves part of the Russian culture, they should go away from Ukraine,” he said.

He went on to ask what the UK would think if Ireland banned the use of English, or what would happen if the same restriction was placed on the use of French in bilingual Belgium.

“For example if in Ireland, if they prohibited English the language, what would the UK think about it?” Mr Lavrov said. "Or if in Belgium they would have forbidden the French language. I can’t imagine that a law like that would last for more than a couple of days or even hours.”

His comments came as Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

At least 137 people have been killed, while tens of thousands are fleeing for their lives.

Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in its assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Kyiv's interior ministry said on today.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian official confirmed this morning that Russian tanks have now entered the northern districts of the capital, Kyiv, and that Ukrainian troops were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, as Nato leaders prepare to meet later.

