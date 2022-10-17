What happened to Lola? France rocked by murder of 12-year-old girl found in suitcase

CCTV captured Lola, obscured by the door, as she following the suspect, who is seen wearing a grey jumper, white leggings and trainers, into the building

The chilling final moments of a 12-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a suitcase in Paris, were captured in CCTV footage which shows her walking inside her family’s building alongside a suspect in her murder.

The girl, Lola Daviet, disappeared on Friday afternoon. Her body was found hours later, mutilated and stuffed in a suitcase.

The police said her body was found with her feet and wrists bound. The numbers “1” and “0” were imprinted across her chest, which police said could have been placed by a “device”, according to sources cited by French broadcaster BFMTV.

Footage from the CCTV cameras of the building where she stayed with her parents, Delphine and Johan Daviet, showed her walking in the front door with an unknown woman, just moments before her death.

Lola can be seen dressed in a white outfit and carrying what appears to be a school bag. The footage was accessed by her parents when they were looking for details about their missing daughter.

Lola’s mother wrote on Facebook that their daughter was “last seen in the company of a girl we don’t know, in our residence”.

The woman spotted with her is the same person who was later seen carrying the suitcase by witnesses, according to their statements quoted by French media.

Witnesses told reporters the suspect entered the building alone, she then “came out, half an hour later with a large, very heavy suitcase”.

A suspect identified as Dahbia B, a 24-year-old homeless woman, was arrested on Saturday along with her sister, reported Radio France. She was charged with murder, rape and torture earlier today.

Both the suspect and her sibling are in their twenties. Police held a total of six people in connection with the case.

Dahbia B suffers from “extreme psychological problems”, an investigating source was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying.

One 43-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly providing the suspect with his car.

Police are continuing their investigation into a motive for the girl’s murder and the mystery of the number scrawled across her chest.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday concluded that Lola died of asphyxiation following injuries, including knife cuts.