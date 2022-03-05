| 0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What a difference a week makes: The seven days in which Vladimir Putin lost control

A demonstrator holds an anti-Putin poster during a protest against the invasion in Brussels this week. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters Expand

Close

A demonstrator holds an anti-Putin poster during a protest against the invasion in Brussels this week. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

A demonstrator holds an anti-Putin poster during a protest against the invasion in Brussels this week. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

A demonstrator holds an anti-Putin poster during a protest against the invasion in Brussels this week. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Justin Huggler

A week ago, Vladimir Putin seemed unstoppable. His troops had crossed into Ukraine in overwhelming numbers, and it seemed it was a matter of days until resistance was crushed.

The West looked powerless to do anything about it. The US and its allies failed to agree the unprecedented sanctions they had threatened, instead delivering a few limited measures against individual oligarchs and banks.

Most Watched

Privacy