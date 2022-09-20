Western leaders condemn Russian plans for referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a destroyed Armoured Personnel Carrier in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the Kharkiv region. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Western leaders have condemned Russia’s plans for referendums to be held in occupied regions of Ukraine on joining Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said such votes will not be recognised by the international community.

Speaking in New York, he said the referendum proposals for eastern Ukraine were an additional provocation following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

“If the Donbas referendum idea wasn’t so tragic it would be funny,” he told reporters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the referendums were “unacceptable” and Canada would never recognise such territories as part of Russia.

"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said.

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Kyiv dismissed as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after resounding losses on the battlefield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a national address to the Russian people - his first since the start of the war in February.

There is speculation that he will announce further measures to shore up his apparently faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.

Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls today to call for votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.

The political move comes as Russia has lost territory it gained at the beginning of the war, in the past few weeks.

Most recently, Ukraine recaptured a village in the Luhansk region in their bid to take back control in the whole province which was fully occupied by Russian forces until now.