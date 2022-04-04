Western allies vow to hold Putin to account as mass graves discovered

A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo: AP

A Ukrainian service member walks in front of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world’s biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in the Kyiv region yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Western allies yesterday vowed not to rest until Vladimir Putin is held accountable for war crimes after the discovery of hundreds of dead civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Mass graves with limbs and heads sticking out of the ground were uncovered after Russian soldiers withdrew from Irpin and Bucha, two suburbs north-west of the capital.

Graphic images of the dead left on street corners or front gardens emerged yesterday, shocking the international community into new calls for those behind the atrocities to face justice.

In some cases Ukrainians appeared to have had their arms bound and been murdered, including children. Others who appeared to have been fleeing were beheaded.

“Russia’s despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin (the Russian president) and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine,” British prime minister Boris Johnson said.

He added: “We will not rest until justice is served.”

The shocking scenes were compared with the Srebrenica massacre, which saw more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed during the Bosnian War, and led to claims of genocide.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, called for Russian soldiers’ mothers to be shown the images, adding: “See what b******s you’ve raised. Murderers, looters and butchers.”

He also said his citizens “are being destroyed and exterminated”.

The bodies of 410 civilians found in formerly Russian-occupied territory around Kyiv are being examined by forensic experts as Ukrainian prosecutors prepare war crimes cases.

Mr Johnson promised last night to send specialist police and military investigators to help the International Criminal Court’s investigations with a view to bringing charges in The Hague.

Ukraine yesterday accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha.

Russia’s defence ministry denied the allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were “yet another provocation” by the Ukrainian government.

“Bucha massacre was deliberate,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as “a punch in the gut,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent inquiry.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia must pay for “war crimes”.

Mr Johnson said his government would step up sanctions, as well as military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

“Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that Western allies would agree on further sanctions in the coming days.

Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht said the European Union must discuss banning the import of Russian gas – a departure from Berlin’s prior resistance to the idea of an embargo on Russian energy imports.

Russia requested that the UN Security Council convene today to discuss what Moscow called a “provocation by Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha.

In response, the defence ministry in Moscow described photos and videos from the town as a “staged performance”.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” Ukraine.

Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.

Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of what he called Russian war crimes, while the foreign ministers of France and Britain said their countries would support any such probe. However, legal experts say a prosecution of Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.

Human Rights Watch said it had documented “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia had found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, of which 140 had been examined.

Russia has pulled back forces that had threatened Kyiv from the north, saying it intends to focus on eastern Ukraine.

Fighting was reported yesterday in several parts of Ukraine. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region said that shelling had continued throughout the night and day.

Russian shelling killed seven people in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Two explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine yesterday two witnesses told Reuters, just days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there.

Ukraine evacuated 2,694 people from conflict zones in the south-eastern port of Mariupol and the region of Luhansk yesterday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Ukrainian officials were in discussion with Russia to allow several Red Cross buses to enter Mariupol, she added.

The Red Cross abandoned earlier attempts due to security concerns. Russia blamed the charity for the delays.

Mariupol is Russia’s main target in Ukraine’s south-eastern region of Donbas, and tens of thousands of civilians there have been trapped for weeks.

There was little sign of a breakthrough in efforts to negotiate an end to the war, although Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said talks were due to resume today via videoconference.

