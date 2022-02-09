West will back deal to avoid war, says Emmanuel acron

UKRAINE was yesterday under pressure to bow to Russian demands to change its constitution after Emmanuel Macron signalled the West would back the move as a path to avert war.

The French president said yesterday that he had secured agreement from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to implement the Minsk II peace agreement, which is deeply unpopular in Ukraine, after meetings in Moscow and Kiev.

It came after Mr Putin demanded Ukraine implement the agreement, saying: “Like it or not, my beauty, you have to put up with it.”

Mr Putin was using a Russian idiom for telling children to do something they do not want to. The Kremlin dismissed speculation Mr Putin was quoting an obscene rock song.

Minsk II was signed in early 2015 as the Russian army and its local separatist allies encircled and defeated Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine, and the immediate provision was to impose a ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weapons.

It also requires amendments to Ukrainian laws and constitution designed to reintegrate the Russian-controlled separatist “republics”, which broke away during the 2014-2015 war, back into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say privately that those provisions would fatally undermine the country’s sovereignty by granting the Kremlin a lever to control both foreign and domestic policy, and be so unpopular with the public they could trigger the collapse of any government that tried to implement them.

However, speaking in Kiev alongside Mr Zelensky, Mr Macron called the agreement the “only path to a sustainable peace”.

“I discussed these questions with President Putin yesterday, and he confirmed his intention to continue implementation of the Minsk agreements,” he said.

“I also heard today from you that you are also ready to fulfil these agreements,” he added to Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky did not mention Minsk directly, but said he hoped a meeting of German, French, Ukrainian and Russian officials in Berlin tomorrow could pave the way for a summit between the four countries’ leaders aimed at reviving the peace process.

Asked about Mr Putin’s remark the previous night he said Ukraine was indeed a beauty, but that it did not belong to the Russian president.

Mr Putin has denied planning a war, but earlier warned of “military-technical” action if Nato refuses to give substantive promises that it will never expand again and rule out Ukraine’s future membership. He said after his talks with Mr Macron that Russia would “do everything to find compromises that suit everyone” and that a number of proposals put forward by the French president could “form a basis for further steps”.

Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine’s foreign minister when Minsk was signed, said before Mr Macron’s visit that talks between Kiev and the West about how to implement it “not on purely Russian terms” were under way.

But he warned that even a repackaged deal would face public resistance and exacerbate division in Ukraine that the Kremlin would seek to exploit.



Mr Macron flew later to Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had visited Washington on Monday.

In a statement alongside Mr Macron before the talks began, Mr Scholz told reporters, “Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe.”

Mr Scholz added: “Our appraisal of the situation is united, as is our position on this: any further attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is unacceptable and will draw wide-reaching consequences for Russia – politically, economically and geo-strategically...”



US President Joe Biden warned on Monday that if Russia invades Ukraine, “there will be no longer Nord Stream 2” referring to a newly built, as yet unopened gas pipeline to Germany.

