West trying to lure me into conflict in Ukraine, warns Putin

Ukrainian service members of the Air Assault Forces take part in military drills in the Lviv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 1, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West yesterday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure Russia into war and ignoring the country’s security concerns over Ukraine.

In his first direct public comments on the crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Mr Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that the West has called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion, which Moscow denies.

“It’s already clear now... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored,” Mr Putin said at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, one of several Nato leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has intensified.

Mr Putin described a potential future scenario in which Ukraine was admitted to Nato and then attempted to recapture the Crimea peninsula, territory Russia seized in 2014.

“Let’s imagine Ukraine is a Nato member and starts these military operations. Are we supposed to go to war with the Nato bloc? Has anyone given that any thought? Apparently not,” he said.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries say they fear Mr Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.

The Kremlin wants the West to respect a 1999 agreement that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others, which it considers at the heart of the crisis, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

He raised the charter signed in Istanbul by members of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes the United States and Canada, during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Lavrov said Mr Blinken accepted the need to discuss the matter further whilst a US account of the call focused on the need for Moscow to pull back.

“If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, (Mr Blinken) told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion,” a senior State Department official told reporters.

Mr Putin had not spoken publicly about the Ukraine crisis since December 23, leaving ambiguity about his personal position while diplomats from Russia and the West have been engaged in repeated rounds of talks. His remarks yesterday reflected a world view in which Russia needs to defend itself from an aggressive and hostile United States. Washington is not primarily concerned with Ukraine’s security, but with containing Russia, Mr Putin said.

“In this sense, Ukraine itself is just an instrument to achieve this goal,” he said.

“This can be done in different ways, by drawing us into some kind of armed conflict and, with the help of their allies in Europe, forcing the introduction against us of those harsh sanctions they are talking about now in the US.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has often sparred with Western European leaders over democracy in his own country, said he believed after his talks with Mr Putin that there was room for a compromise.

“I got convinced today that the existing differences in positions can be bridged and it is possible to sign an agreement that would guarantee peace, guarantee Russia’s security and is acceptable for Nato member states as well,” Mr Orban said.

Western countries have rushed to show solidarity with Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev and accused Mr Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine’s head to demand changes to the security architecture in Europe.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, also visiting Kiev, said that Poland would help Ukraine with gas and arms supplies, as well as humanitarian and economic aid. “Living close to a neighbour like Russia, we have the feeling of living at the foot of a volcano,” said Mr Morawiecki.