| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

West totally unready for sacrifices needed to really hurt Putin

Jeremy Warner

A person is detained by police in Moscow during an anti-war protest. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters Expand
A woman takes part in a protest outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters Expand

Close

A person is detained by police in Moscow during an anti-war protest. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

A person is detained by police in Moscow during an anti-war protest. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

A woman takes part in a protest outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A woman takes part in a protest outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

/

A person is detained by police in Moscow during an anti-war protest. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

We seem to stand impotent in the midst of another watershed moment in world affairs. The tectonic plates are shifting in a way not seen in more than 30 years.

But unlike the spirit of hope and optimism that characterised the last such moment – the fall of the Berlin Wall – a much darker prospect now looms.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy