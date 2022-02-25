West totally unready for sacrifices needed to really hurt Putin

We seem to stand impotent in the midst of another watershed moment in world affairs. The tectonic plates are shifting in a way not seen in more than 30 years.

But unlike the spirit of hope and optimism that characterised the last such moment – the fall of the Berlin Wall – a much darker prospect now looms.

Either we just accept whatever Putin plans for Ukraine, and after much huffing and puffing simply learn to live with it, as we have with all his other land grabs. Or we make the deep sacrifices needed properly to address the threat Russia now poses to the western order of things.

Are western electorates even remotely prepared for the economic deprivations this latter course of action – a war with Russia in all but name – is likely to entail?

The already near hysterical political reaction to the cost of living squeeze suggests strongly they are not. Without wishing to trivialise today’s hardships, they are as nothing compared with what would come.

“Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas,” said Putin’s sidekick, Dmitry Medvedev, rubbing it in over Europe’s unfortunate dependence on Russian gas.

Condemnation from western political leaders has been almost universal, but it is not at all clear that the public would be behind them if it came to making a credible stand. European sanctions so far have notably stopped a long way short of curtailing Russian natural gas supplies.

A poll this week found little support among Americans for major US involvement in the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

There have been conflicts aplenty involving western nations in the eight decades since World War II, but they have tended to be relatively small in nature and/or in faraway places, with little impact on livelihoods and comforts back home.

We have grown so complacent and lazy on the fruits of globalisation that the idea of anything more than a temporary interruption in the onward march of economic progress is so far beyond any recent experience as to be thought almost impossible.

Yet at the very least, we seem to be facing the possibility of something similar to the 1973 oil price shock, an event that presaged a decade of political, social and economic upheaval.

If the West cuts itself off from Russian oil and gas, there would be a similar ratcheting up in energy costs.

Alternative sources of energy supply are admittedly far more diverse than they were back then; our economies are less energy intensive and they adapt quickly to changed circumstances.

But natural gas, in particular, is not an easily exportable commodity; Europe is tied at the waist to the Russian supplies it receives through Ukraine. Already punishingly high fuel bills would go into orbit if that supply were seriously jeopardised. A combination of nukes and energy give Putin the whip hand.

The impact on other commodity prices of taking him on would scarcely be any less punishing.

Famously known as Europe’s bread basket – which is one reason why, historically, Ukraine has been so bitterly fought over – the region is one of the world’s major producers of wheat and other foodstuffs.

An inflationary surge similar to the one that followed the oil embargo of 1973 therefore becomes a distinct possibility.

There is little monetary policy can do when confronted with cost-push inflation of this sort, for the trouble with rising energy prices is that they are both inflationary and deflationary at the same time.

They add to costs, but by reducing the amount of income in people’s pockets, they also stifle demand.

So forgive my scepticism when the West promises to put up a meaningful fight against Putin’s power play.

Even ignoring the threat of nuclear annihilation, the price of defiance will be high. It is not clear that mollycoddled western voters have the stomach for it.

By all means, Europe must scramble to wean itself off dependence on Russian gas, but exactly the same thing was said in 2014 after Crimea.

Small wonder Putin thinks he can get away with it.