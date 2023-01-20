| -1.1°C Dublin

West pledges more weapons but Germany reluctant to send Leopard tanks

A Ukrainian tank on a road outside the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand

Max Hunder and Madelin Chambers

Western allies pledged billions of dollars in new weapons for Ukraine yesterday , but the question of whether they would also send German-made tanks remained unanswered, with Berlin yet to signal whether it would lift a veto.

Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for the Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of Nato nations but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany’s approval.

