West may weigh up confiscating Russian assets to pay for Ukrainian war compensation

Momentum is building behind an international plan to seize hundreds of billions of dollars from Russia’s central bank to cover the costs of “war compensation” for Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, weighed in to support the proposals that would further increase financial pressure on Vladimir Putin. Mr Borrell told the Financial Times he was “very much in favour”, pointing to a recent seizure by the US of Afghan central bank assets that has been earmarked to compensate victims of terrorism and provide humanitarian aid.

But the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has many times more assets than its Afghan counterpart.

Is a seizure possible? About half of Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, totalling $300 billion (€285bn), have been frozen, meaning the Kremlin cannot access them. This falls short of a seizure that would see foreign governments in Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and elsewhere confiscate Russia’s assets and potentially sell them off.

Washington is currently leading the charge but there is disagreement among US legal experts over whether such action would be possible, or legal. Seizing central bank assets is not unprecedented. In 2003, George Bush ordered the seizure of $1.7bn in Iraqi funds held by US banks. Proceeds aided the Iraqi people and compensated victims of terrorism.

Action against Russia would be different because current US laws allow for seizure from countries with which America has been involved in “armed hostilities”.

Even if it were able to legally seize Russian state assets, the impact would be limited. US institutions reportedly held only 6pc of the CBR’s total assets, or about $39bn (€37bn) at the start of 2022, according to unverified data released by the CBR on April 11. Germany, France, and the UK had much more – accounting for about $188bn (€178.5bn), while Japan had another $57bn (€54.1bn).

Gary Clyde Hufbauer and Jeffrey J Schott for the Peterson Institute for International Economics argue that action by Washington would set a precedent for others to follow. However, Europe and Japan have a lot to lose if Moscow retaliates by cutting energy supplies.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, indicated yesterday that he was in no mood for an immediate end to Russian oil imports. However, if those supplies were cut off, it may not be disastrous for Japan. Russia accounted for about 4pc of Japanese oil imports last year.

For Europe, the impact would be considerably more severe. The EU has been unable so far to agree on a plan for an embargo on Russian oil because it is seen by some member states as too damaging,

Being suddenly cut off from Moscow’s gas supplies would be much worse. Europe would suffer an immediate and extremely damaging hit to its economy. Rationing of supplies would be required and a deep recession all but inevitable. The share of Russia’s reserves in Germany increased from 11pc in January 2021 to 16pc in January 2022, indicating that Putin may believe Germany’s dependence on Russian energy imports would persuade Berlin not to support tough sanctions.

So far, European capitals have surprised many observers with their tougher than expected approach to sanctions. However, fears remain that the reality of those sanctions will fall well short of the rhetoric.