| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

West has successfully called Vladimir Putin’s bluff in terms of most dangerous threats

Hew Strachan

Russian president Vladimir Putin Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin

The war in Ukraine has acquired a deceptive stability. The situation maps look much the same from day to day, with the Russians occupying territory in the east and the south. In reality, buildings and ground change hands multiple times in fierce tactical actions.

Generals talk about the “big-hand, small map” problem, in which scales simplify major problems, foreshorten distances and reduce the obstacles to a two-dimensional plane.

Most Watched

Privacy