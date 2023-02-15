| 9.8°C Dublin

West at risk of running out of ammunition and weaponry to aid Ukraine counter-offensive

Kim Sengupta

Ukraine is preparing to mount a counter-offensive in the face of intensifying Russian bombardment as it fights Moscow’s invasion. But the West is in danger of running out of the ammunition and heavy weaponry components Kyiv will need.

At a meeting of Western defence chiefs in Brussels, as the anniversary of the invasion approaches, the head of Nato,  Jens Stoltenberg, said: “We see no signs that president [Vladimir] Putin is preparing for peace... What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks.”

