We’re not safe anywhere after Ryanair ‘hijack’, say Belarus opposition leaders

In the wake of Belarus’s forced landing of a Ryanair jet carrying an opposition journalist, prominent dissidents in exile say they cannot consider themselves safe anywhere.

In Lithuania’s Vilnius, just a half-hour from the border with Belarus, dissidents are able to stay close to home. But they also worry about being spirited home by President Alexander Lukashenko’s agents.

“We’re trying to prevent the situation where someone leaves our office and gets put into the trunk of a car of the Belarus embassy, with diplomatic plates,” said Franak Viacorka, an adviser to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled there in 2020.

Foremost in most people’s minds is the fate of Roman Protasevich, the journalist travelling from Athens to Vilnius, where he had been living, when his flight was forced to detour to Minsk on May 23, in what Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary described as a “state-sponsored hijacking”.

Enemies of the Kremlin have long looked to the Baltics and elsewhere in Europe as places where they could take refuge and had to remain vigilant.

But whereas the Kremlin has been known to reach deep into Europe to menace opponents, Belarus is a small country.

“The situation with Roman was a wake-up call for us, to the Western community, to world leaders” about how far Lukashenko would go to grab his critics, Mr Viacorka said.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, told reporters she had been on the same fight from Athens the previous week. “I could be in the place of Roman right now,” she said.

She continued travelling last week, visiting the Netherlands, where she met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Baltic leaders say they recognise the risk self-exiled dissidents face – and have warned them to be cautious.

Lithuania is, according to its foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, “a safe, nice, green, wonderful country. But we have to understand that even though it’s a Nato country, intelligence security officers from the unfriendly countries are active here”.



Leaders in Europe and the US are seeking to punish Mr Lukashenko’s move with sanctions. But Mr Putin has offered his support, meeting Mr Lukashenko and promising to release $500m (€400m) from a previously agreed loan.

European leaders say they know that their effort to deal a blow to Mr Lukashenko will drive him closer to Russia. But they hope that if Belarus needs ever more support from the Kremlin, Mr Putin may tire of Mr Lukashenko and pull the plug

. (© Washington Post)

