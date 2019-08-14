'We're leading nuclear arms race' - Kremlin

The Kremlin boasted yesterday that it was winning the race to develop new advanced nuclear weapons despite a mysterious rocket accident last week.

It rejected comments made by Donald Trump in response to the accident that the US had "similar, though more advanced" technology.

At least five people were killed in the incident in the White Sea which Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency, said occurred during a rocket test on a sea platform.

The US president tweeted on Monday that the US was "learning much" from the explosion which he suggested happened during the testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, known as Skyfall, which was vaunted by President Putin last year.

He added that the Russians were worried about the air quality around the facility and far beyond, a situation he described as "Not good!"

But when asked about his comments, the Kremlin said Russia was out in front when it came to developing new nuclear weapons.

"Our president has repeatedly said that Russian engineering in this sector significantly outstrips the level that other countries have managed to reach for the moment, and it is fairly unique," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

