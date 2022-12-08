| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

We’re in this war in Ukraine for the long haul, Vladimir Putin tells his human rights council

A local resident walks past her burning home after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: LIBKOS/AP Expand

Close

A local resident walks past her burning home after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: LIBKOS/AP

A local resident walks past her burning home after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: LIBKOS/AP

A local resident walks past her burning home after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: LIBKOS/AP

Mark Trevelyan

Vladimir Putin said his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw “no sense” in mobilising additional soldiers yet.

As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process,” the Russian President said yesterday, using his preferred term for Russia’s invasion.

More On Vladimir Putin

Most Watched

Privacy