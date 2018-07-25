IRISH newlyweds celebrating their honeymoon in Greece have been caught up in the wildfire tragedy that left the country devastated.

'We're desperately hoping he is found' - Groom missing as Irish newlyweds caught up in Greece wildfire horror

Fears are growing for Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, who has gone missing having become separated from his new wife as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati.

He married Zoe Holohan in Ireland last week, before the couple flew out to Greece over the weekend.

Ms Holohan, who works in the advertising department of the ‘Sunday World’ newspaper, was hospitalised having suffered burns.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan

However, her husband has not been found since they became separated in Mati.

Speaking to RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke, Franco De Bonis, who volunteers with Brian at charity Blood Bikes East, said he hopes that he will be found today.

Blood Bikes is a group of unpaid bikers, who travel through heavy traffic with important medical supplies.

"He is a very selfless person who is happy to give his time to others and happy to think of others first," Franco said.

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens REUTERS/Costas Baltas

"Brian would be the type of person who would ensure Zoe is safe and then go back to help others. We are desperately hoping that he surfaces and is found and can be reunited with Zoe."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he was "devastated" to learn that an Irish honeymooner is among the missing as a result of the wildfires in Greece.

Mr Varadkar pledged the support of the Irish Government and said that the Irish team on the ground will provide every assistance to those affected.

"I'm devastated to hear that one of our citizens is missing in Greece as a result of the wildfires," he said.

A crane removes a burned car from the road in Mati, east of Athens (AP)

"I've been in touch with the Department of Foreign Affairs today just to make sure that the ambassador and our people on the ground are providing whatever assistance we can.

"I can assure you that our embassy team in Ireland are in touch with the Greek authorities and will do anything that we can to help support our citizens over there," he added.

The small community of Mati, a popular tourist resort with Greek holiday-makers around 30km east of Athens, has been among the worst areas hit by the devastating blazes.

At least 79 people have been killed, while dozens more have been injured. However, this figure is expected to rise.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it was providing consular assistance to a number of Irish people who had been caught up in the wildfires which have spread in various Greek regions.

However, they would not comment on specific incidents in which Irish people were affected.

Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp, who lives in Dublin, has not been seen since becoming separated from his wife on Monday afternoon.

It is understood they were travelling in a vehicle when they were forced to flee due to an approaching wildfire.

Ms Holohan suffered burn injuries but managed to escape to a nearby beach. She was last night being treated in an Athens hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Relatives were yesterday making their way to Greece after being made aware of the incident. They are expected to arrive in Athens today.

Colleagues of Ms Holohan at Independent News and Media (INM), which also publishes Independent.ie, were left shocked and upset as news of the incident emerged yesterday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said the country is “going through an unspeakable tragedy” and has declared a three-day national mourning period.

It is the worst incidence of wildfire to hit the popular holiday destination in more than a decade.

President Michael D Higgins said that he wrote to the country’s president and expressed his condolences as well solidarity with Greece on behalf of the Irish people.

“I have today written to the President of the Hellenic Republic, HE Mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos, to express my sympathies with the families of those who lost their lives and livelihoods in the tragic fires in the Attica region.

“Following my visit to Greece and my meeting with him and the presidents of Italy and Portugal, I am very conscious of the resilience of the Greek people, who should be assisted by all of us in these difficult times.

“In the letter to President Pavlopoulos I offered, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our deepest condolences and our solidarity.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has also expressed his condolences with the people of Greece.

Mr Coveney urged Irish people in the areas affected to keep up to date with local media and to follow the advice of the Greek authorities.

