We’re being tortured by the Russians, say Ukraine nuclear plant staff

A Russian serviceman stands guard in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control. Photo: PA

Russian security forces are torturing personnel at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to prevent them from telling UN inspectors about safety risks, workers there have said.

The claims by serving and recently escaped workers come amid mounting fears that fighting near the Russian-seized facility could lead to a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to arrive at the power plant to check safety there in the coming days.

But employees who spoke on condition of anonymity described an atmosphere of fear and intimidation including several arrests.

“We all worry about the possible visit of the IAEA representatives. That they will set up some provocations and then blame them on Ukraine,” one engineer said.

“For the period of the visit, they plan to minimise the presence of our staff, and put a couple of their representatives in every control room, who will loudly shout how they were waiting for ‘liberation from the Kyiv regime’.”

The employee added that multiple staff members had been arrested at home or on their way to work.

“One of their methods here is to take the control room workers to the basement,” said the engineer, using a Russian colloquialism for detention and torture by secret police.

“Our management keeps silent about it, but people who return after those basement ‘conversations’ don’t say anything at all. It will be no surprise if during the mission they will suddenly start saying what they were told to say.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]