‘We’re all humans. This is how we should treat each other’ – Poland welcomes flood of refugees from Ukraine

Only a few days ago Uliana Musck was planning to celebrate turning 14 with a party for all her friends. But the Russian invasion of her country put a stop to that.

Now she is sitting without even her parents in a makeshift room in a Polish school turned over to refugees fleeing across the nearby border with Ukraine.

On Friday — after hearing that Vladimir Putin’s forces were heading their way — the teenager fled her home town of Kovel with her two grandmothers, Vasilina (80), and Galina (60), an aunt and her cousin, Sophia (11).

“We were scared,” she said. “We saw what was happening in Kyiv and the fighting was getting closer to our city. We quickly grabbed our clothes and documents and left in our car. It was terrifying.”

By the time they had managed to leave their home and set off for the Polish border, enemy forces had reached their neighbourhood.

“We could see Belarusian tanks near our house as we were leaving. We were very scared. We didn’t really know what to do so we just headed for the Polish border,” she said.

Seven hours of driving through the night and queuing at the border crossing followed, before they finally made it to the safety of Zespol school in the small industrial town of Rejowiec.

But both her parents stayed behind. Her father, a businessman, cannot leave under martial law as he is still of military age. Her mother, a border force official, is hoping to join them in a few days, if she still can.

“My father and my uncles can’t come. They can’t leave. They have to stay and perhaps fight,” said Uliana.

“I miss them and I am worried. It’s very hard. I miss my friends. Some of them have also had to escape into Poland, others are still in Ukraine. I would have had my birthday party with them. But I am glad that we are here, safe and alive.”

Uliana is one of thousands of Ukrainians who have arrived in Poland in the past 48 hours, with thousands more crossing into Slovenia and Hungary.

Poland’s Border Guard reported 47,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine on Friday alone, while Hungarian Defence Forces say they expect up to 600,000 to arrive.

The reception received by the tide of refugees arriving in Poland has been markedly welcome.

An impressive logistical operation has immediately swung into action, with the Lublin regional authorities allocating schools, community centres and gyms to receive hundreds of fleeing families.

Uliana and her family have been allocated a room at the school, just 20 miles from the border town of Dorohusk, from where hundreds of refugees have already been dispersed.

Here, a stream of volunteers from the local community bring boxes stuffed with clothes, bags of food and children’s toys. Firefighters carry beds and chairs donated by the town council and local residents. Businesses have laid on meals.

In the three-storey building, Ukrainian women who fled here with their children and grandchildren — their men forced to stay behind — join Polish volunteers in distributing the food and clothes to the converted classrooms.

In one of the school’s assembly halls a kitchen has been set up, with children queuing for lunchtime soup and spaghetti before taking their welcome haul back to their rooms. A box of doughnuts sent by a local bakery is soon emptied by little hands.

In a converted classroom, three young mothers are trying to create a makeshift bedroom for their four children. They too fled Kovel, arriving in Rejowiec and reaching the school yesterday after being transported from the border crossing by Polish firefighters brought in to help manage the refugee crisis.

As the young women make the beds with donated linen, the children start to make themselves at home, playing with donated toys.

“We had to leave. We had to escape,” says one of the women. “We had no choice. Now at least we are safe.”

Other displaced families are being welcomed into their homes by residents as part of a huge operation to cope with the tide of humanity flowing over the border.

“It is what I would want to happen to me if I was in the position,” said Pawel Bochen, a council official helping to organise the reception centre.

Zespol school has room for more than 300 refugees, although officials say they may be able to squeeze in more. Already there are 150 being housed inside, in a scene replicated at towns all along the border.

At the border crossings, those with friends and family already living in Poland are being encouraged to join them, while those with no immediate links head to assigned schools, hotels and gyms, where they can be temporarily looked after.

Those who arrived on one of the overcrowded train services still running, or by foot after long arduous walks from their homes, are picked up in local buses.

“This is how it should be for everyone,” said Mr Bochen. “We are all humans and that is how we should treat each other. We are trying our best to provide them with warmth and comfort, especially the children. At least then they can stop thinking about the war for a moment.”

Someone has found a birthday cake for Uliana and candles are lit. Holding balloons, she smiles, determined to celebrate her birthday — one she’ll remember long after the future of her country has been determined.

“We are grateful for the help people here and in other countries are giving to help us fight Putin,” she says.

She has grown up with the shadow of Putin hanging over her childhood. When she was small, Uliana would take holidays with her family by the sea in the Crimean Peninsula before it was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“I grew up seeing war and seeing what Putin was doing to my beautiful country. Now other nations have seen what he is doing,” she says. “He wants to destroy Ukraine and make Russia all-powerful. But the Ukrainian people are fighting and we will win.”

For the moment Uliana and her family are safe. Speaking with a calmness which belies her years, she says: “We will stay here and if there is peace and Russia leaves then we can go back — when the war is over and it is safe.”

