We’ll reconquer France, vows key hard-right hopeful at rally

Hard-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour yesterday promised to “reconquer” France in his first political rally, as his supporters beat up anti-racism activists who had come to disrupt the event.

Speaking to an estimated crowd of 10,000 people in suburban Paris, the 63-year-old former TV pundit set out his vision for a “zero immigration” France and launched salvos against the left and the mainstream media.

“If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the greatest country in the world,” he said to cheers from supporters in Villepinte. “Join us.”

He said he was calling his party “Reconquest”, a name that evokes the Reconquista period, when Christian forces drove Muslim rulers from the Iberian peninsula.

“From the first week of my mandate, zero immigration will become a clear objective of our policy,” said Mr Zemmour, who has been described as the French Donald Trump.

During his 90-minute speech, about a dozen activists rose to their feet, shouting “No to racism”, prompting the crowd to throw punches and furniture, images showed.

“In a few seconds, chairs were thrown, activists put to the ground and beaten up.

“They ended up with open wounds – for at least two of them – while others took blows,” said Dominique Sopo, president of the French campaign group SOS Racisme.

Several other activists were attacked and dragged out of the room, and the scuffles between anti-racism activists and security guards continued outside the exhibition centre.

Reporters from a French TV show covering politics were booed and insulted by Mr Zemmour’s supporters ahead of his speech, leading them to be briefly escorted outside the room by security guards. They came back soon afterwards but Mr Zemmour harshly criticised the media in his speech.

“They snoop into my private life, call me all sorts of names... My adversaries want my political death, journalists want my social death and jihadists want my death,” he said.

Mr Zemmour, who has previously been convicted for inciting racial hatred, is the main challenger to Marine Le Pen for a place in a second round run-off for April’s general election. Known for provocative statements against Islam and immigration, he has won support from Le Pen’s far-right voter base and also the mainstream conservative right.

To rounds of applause, Mr Zemmour outlined a raft of anti-immigration proposals, including limiting the number of successful asylum seekers to a “handful” every year.

He said he would eliminate family reunification programmes and deport unemployed foreigners after six months.



The rally was also a chance for Mr Zemmour to regain momentum after stumbling in opinion polls following his dramatic entrance into French politics in September. .

“We’re hoping that by announcing his candidacy and with this meeting that it will relaunch him a bit,” said Maxence Mike, a 22-year-old student. “There’s a malaise in France, a crisis of civilisations and security problems, and for now he’s the only one with the courage to pose these problems clearly,” said Jacques Ohana, a 65-year-old surgeon.

