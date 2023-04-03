Well-known pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky killed in blast at cafe in St Petersburg

An explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg has killed one of Russia’s best-known anti-Ukraine military bloggers and propagandists.

Russian media said that Vladlen Tatarsky had been giving a talk yesterday in the centre of the city on his frontline reporting when he was killed.

Mr Tatarsky had 560,000 followers on social media and is considered to be one of the most influential of Russia’s so-called milbloggers who report from the frontlines.

His work as an ultra-nationalist has likely upset Ukraine. But he has also been part of a cohort of commentators to criticise the Kremlin for not doing enough militarily, and he has exposed the collapse of parts of the front lines in Ukraine.

If Mr Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure associated with the war in Ukraine.

Video from the blast showed a dead body lying on the pavement and people who had been listening to the talk who were cut and bruised picking their way through the rubble.

The Baza Telegram channel which has close links to Russia’s security services said the cafe belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary unit which has been leading Russian attacks on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Mr Tatarsky had been a supporter of Wagner and Mr Prigozhin.

Russian police said that Mr Tatarsky was the only person killed in the blast, although 15 other people were injured, suggesting that it may have been a targeted attack.

“The power of the explosive device in the cafe in St Petersburg amounted to more than 200 grams of TNT,” Baza quoted Russian police as saying.

Mr Tatarsky has reported widely from the frontlines during the conflict and was considered particularly anti-Ukrainian, even among the hardcore nationalist community.

He last updated his Telegram feed a few hours before he was killed, urging the Russian army to use cluster bombs against the Ukrainian army, praising Wagner adverts he had seen across Russia and raging against plans to build a mosque near a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow.

“It’s nice to see such outdoor advertising. I also saw Wagner adverts in Rostov,” he wrote today under a photo of an advert for the mercenary group in Moscow.

“But in many cities this is not yet the case. I hope the only reason is that they simply have not had time to order them.”

Russia has accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow last year.