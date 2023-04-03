| 5.6°C Dublin

Well-known pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky killed in blast at cafe in St Petersburg

Report says 15 others injured in explosion at the cafe which it said is owned by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, is seen in this undated social media picture. Photo: Reuters Expand

James Kilner

An explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg has killed one of Russia’s best-known anti-Ukraine military bloggers and propagandists.

Russian media said that Vladlen Tatarsky had been giving a talk yesterday in the centre of the city on his frontline reporting when he was killed.

