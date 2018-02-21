Wealthy businessman - with monthly earnings of €24k - fined €200k for pretending expensive meat was fruit at self-service checkout

The 58-year-old, who earns €24,000 a month, was convicted for theft by a Munich court after he tried to repackage up to 47 euros-worth of veal liver in a fruit bag in December.

The wealthy businessman admitted it was the fourth time he had committed the offence that month, but gave no motive for the crime, according to local media.

A judge, who described the defendant as having “not inconsiderable criminal energy”, cited his monthly income and criminal history for theft and tax evasion as reasons for the record-breaking fine.