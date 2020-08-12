Fears are growing for the safety of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya after she fled to Lithuania following an apparent threat to her children.

As clashes between protesters and security forces continue in Belarus over disputed election results, the 37-year-old released a video claiming she had made "a very difficult decision" and left the country.

In the footage, Ms Tikhanouskaya implied she left for the sake of her two children, who she had earlier sent abroad over fears of their safety. Her husband, Sergei, a would-be candidate, is in jail in Belarus.

However, her supporters say two videos released yesterday in which the mother of two says she accepts the election result and that she is a "weak woman" were recorded under duress.

Ms Tikhanouskaya spent periods in her teenage years in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, as part of a Chernobyl charity respite programme and remains close with her host family.

Henry Deane (72) and his wife Marian have known Ms Tikhanouskaya since she was 12 years old and told the Irish Independent of their fears for her safety.

"It is a nightmare. It's a horrible situation.

"We would love to have her back in Tipperary," Henry said.

Belarus's authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power for 26 years, has cracked down on demonstrators with stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995, and the run-up to this month's vote saw authorities jail Lukashenko's rivals and open criminal investigations of others who voiced opposition.

Political novice Ms Tikhanouskaya is a former English teacher who only ran for election after her husband, a political blogger, was jailed for depicting Lukashenko as a cockroach.

Her campaign rallies drew some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. She was initially reluctant to stand, saying she had received an anonymous threat of having her children taken away. She moved them abroad during the campaign to ensure their safety.

According to Lithuania's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, she has taken refuge in the neighbouring country and "faced certain pressure and did not have much choice but to leave the country."

Yesterday morning, Ms Tikhanouskaya posted a cryptic and emotional video on YouTube. In it, she stated that she had left Belarus for the sake of her children.

"I thought that this election campaign had made me strong and had given me the power to withstand anything, but perhaps I remain that weak woman that I was ­initially," she said.

"I have made a very difficult decision. I made that decision absolutely by myself; no friends, my staff or [my ­husband] could affect it in any way.

"I know that many people will understand me, many will judge me, and many will hate me, but God forbid you face such a choice that I had to face," she added.

"That's why I say, people, take care of yourselves, please. What is going on right now is not worth a single lost life."

In a second video, she appeared to be reading from a prepared statement.

In a monotone voice, she asked her supporters to stop protesting and said "the people of Belarus have made their choice" in the election.

