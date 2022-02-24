‘We woke up and everything was cancelled’ – couple in Ukraine scramble to get back to Ireland

Dion Dunne (23) and his girlfriend Tanya Bedrii (26) scramble to get out of Ukraine as their flight to Ireland was cancelled.

An Irish couple in Ukraine is scrambling to get a train to the Polish border as their flight home to Ireland has been cancelled.

Dion Dunne (23), from Waterford, and his girlfriend Tanya Bedrii (26) have to get separate trains after struggling to find a spot onboard.

The trains are two hours apart, meaning one of them will be waiting on their own in Kyiv while the other will have to wait in Lviv, a Ukranian city on the Polish border.

They hope once they get to Lviv, they can travel to Poland and get a flight back to Ireland from there.

Ms Bedrii is from Ukraine but lives in Ireland.

Read More

The couple arrived in Ukraine yesterday as they had been skiing in Georgia the week before and only planned on staying in Kyiv for two nights in order to catch their flight home to Ireland today.

"I’m okay considering, but, we are trying our best to get out now, we are in Kyiv and it’s quiet enough here now but it is a bit crazy in other parts of the country,” Mr Dunne told the Irish Independent.

"We were here last week for two nights, we went to Georgia skiing and she’s from Ukraine so we went to Georgia for the week and came back yesterday, we had tickets to fly home today but we woke up this morning and everything was cancelled so we are stuck here now.”

The 23-year-old said he was in touch with the Irish embassy in Ukraine this morning and they told them to stay inside, but three hours later came back and said to travel if they think it’s safe to do so.

"We were onto the embassy earlier and they told us to stay put and they would get back to us and then when they did get back to us they just told us to stay inside and travel if we thought it was safe to do so,” he said.

"So we were waiting for three hours for nothing.”

Mr Dunne said “it’s not nice” that he and his girlfriend have to get separate trains and leave one another, and that Ms Bedrii is nervous for her friends living in Ukraine.

"We are after booking tickets but we have to get two separate trains but they are two hours apart so one of us is going to have to wait around for the other,” he said.

"They are the only tickets we could get. It’s not nice.”

"She [Ms Bedrii] has friends here. I think before she wasn’t worried but she’s a bit nervous now.

“The past two years with Covid and now we have this.”