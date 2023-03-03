‘We will crush them,’ vows Vladimir Putin, as bloody battle for bastion of Bakhmut rumbles on

Ukrainian forces hung on to positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut, while Moscow said its security forces had battled saboteurs who had taken hostages in a cross-border raid.

Russia’s FSB security force said the situation was now “under control” in Bryansk province, just north of the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Moscow said armed Ukrainians had crossed the frontier, fired on a car, killing one person and wounding a child, and held hostages in a shop.

In a brief television address, Russian president Vladimir Putin said the attackers had fired deliberately on the car, knowing it held civilians.

“They won’t achieve anything. We will crush them,” he said, saying Russia was fighting “terrorists and neo-Nazis”.

An aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the reports a false provocation by Moscow, but also appeared to imply some form of incident had been carried out by partisans.

Near the front lines west of Bakhmut, in the Ukrainian-held town of Chasiv Yar, the thump of outgoing artillery fire could be heard.

In nearby towns and villages, new trenches had been dug on the roadside 20-40 metres apart, an apparent sign that Ukrainian forces were strengthening defensive positions west of the city.

Residents trickled out of the area, carrying bags. “We remained until the very last. We wanted to stay. But how can we? Our neighbour’s flat has now been destroyed. It is time to go,” said Svitalana (47).

The boss of Russia’s Wagner private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, released a video of his men waving a Wagner banner and musical instruments atop a ruined multi-storey building, which he said had been filmed near the centre of Bakhmut.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the location.

Bakhmut has been reduced to a blasted wasteland, with a few thousand of its 70,000 pre-war civilian population still inside as armies battle street-by-street.

Moscow, which lost territory throughout the second half of last year, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding Donbas region.

Kyiv says the city has limited strategic value but it is exhausting Russia’s invasion force in what has become the bloodiest battle of the war.

“Sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost,” Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Rakhmanin said on Wednesday. The aim was to “inflict as many Russian losses as possible”.​

In videos circulating online, armed men calling themselves the “Russian Volunteer Corps” said they had crossed the border to fight “the bloody Putinite and Kremlin regime”. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

Mr Zelensky’s aide Mykhailo Podolyak called the Russian reports of the incident “a classic deliberate provocation”.

Moscow “wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war,” he tweeted.

But he also implied an attack was under way, carried out by Russian partisans. “Fear your partisans,” he wrote.





Meanwhile, an international team of war crimes investigators said yesterday that the Russian state had funded and operated a network of at least 20 torture chambers during its eight-month occupation of Kherson, recaptured last year by Ukrainian forces.



Moscow has denied abusing civilians in occupied areas. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.