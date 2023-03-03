| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

‘We will crush them,’ vows Vladimir Putin, as bloody battle for bastion of Bakhmut rumbles on

A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images Expand

Close

A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Leonardo Bensatto

Ukrainian forces hung on to positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut, while Moscow said its security forces had battled saboteurs who had taken hostages in a cross-border raid.

Russia’s FSB security force said the situation was now “under control” in Bryansk province, just north of the Ukrainian border.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy