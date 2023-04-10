| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

‘We were treated like animals’ – Ukrainian parents reunited with children abducted by Russia troops

Alla Yatsentiuk hugs her 14-year-old son Danylo after he was returned to Ukraine with 30 other children. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters Expand

Close

Alla Yatsentiuk hugs her 14-year-old son Danylo after he was returned to Ukraine with 30 other children. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Alla Yatsentiuk hugs her 14-year-old son Danylo after he was returned to Ukraine with 30 other children. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Alla Yatsentiuk hugs her 14-year-old son Danylo after he was returned to Ukraine with 30 other children. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

James Kilner

More than 30 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials during the war have been reunited with their families, after suffering terrible conditions during captivity including “living with rats and cockroaches”.

Dasha Rakk (13) and her twin sister were among them. Last year, they were sent from their home in Kherson, then occupied by Russia, to a summer camp in Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy