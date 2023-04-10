‘We were treated like animals’ – Ukrainian parents reunited with children abducted by Russia troops

More than 30 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials during the war have been reunited with their families, after suffering terrible conditions during captivity including “living with rats and cockroaches”.

Dasha Rakk (13) and her twin sister were among them. Last year, they were sent from their home in Kherson, then occupied by Russia, to a summer camp in Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine in 2014.

She clutched her mother as she described the despair they felt when they were told that they would not be going home any time soon.

“When they first told us we will stay longer, we all started crying,” she said. “They said we will be adopted, that we will get guardians.”

Dasha was among 31 children reunited with their parents from Belarus into Kyiv at the weekend at the end of a complex rescue mission coordinated by charity, Save Ukraine.

Mothers carrying flowers were waiting on the pavement for the nondescript bus to arrive. Many wept as the doors opened and children piled out. They hugged their young sons and daughters and stroked their hair, seemingly not daring to relax their grip.

The rescue operation crossed four borders and involved multiple meetings with obstructive Russian officials.

Dasha’s mother Natalia said she had travelled via Poland, Belarus and Moscow to reach her children in Crimea, where she signed various documents that secured their places on the rescue mission’s bus back to Ukraine.

She described the joy of rescuing her daughters but also the distress of not being able to bring every abducted child back home to Ukraine.

“It was heartbreaking to look at children left behind who were crying behind the fence,” she said.

Mykola Kuleba, the Ukrainian children’s ombudsman and the rescue mission leader, said that it was essential to bring the children home and save them from often appalling living conditions.

“There were kids who changed their locations five times in five months, some children say that they were living with rats and cockroaches,” he said.

Those stories have been echoed by children rescued in previous missions by Save Ukraine. “We were treated like animals. We were closed in a separate building,” said Vitaly, one such boy.

Mr Kuleba said the rescue operation had been complicated because Russian officials had tried to stop them by intimidating staff and children on the bus with a 13-hour interrogation by Russia’s FSB security services and a “staged report” by journalists from the Kremlin’s Russia-1 TV station.

“But thanks to our joint efforts, we can now experience the incredible emotions of reuniting families after long separations and seeing tears of joy on the faces of young Ukrainians,” he said.

Ukraine has estimated that Russian forces have abducted 19,500 children since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February last year, with the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant against the president for his involvement.

Parents living in areas captured by Russian forces were persuaded that sending their children to Russia, where many Ukrainians have strong links, was the sensible option during the war but when they tried to find their sons and daughters again, they were obstructed.

The children are told that their parents have disowned them and they are then sent to “re-education camps” where they are indoctrinated with the Kremlin’s world view before being sent to Russian families to be adopted.