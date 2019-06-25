Locals in the German village of Ostritz, Saxony have purchased more than 200 crates of beer to keep fans of a neo-Nazi music festival from circumventing a drinking ban.

'We wanted to dry the Nazis out' - German village unites to deprive neo-Nazi festival of beer

According to German media, a court in Dresden had ruled that "the event has an obviously martial and aggressive character" and had therefore banned alcohol from the festival.

German police had then seized more than 4,400 litres of beer that were originally intended for the fans of the "Shield and Sword Festival".

In order to keep the neo-Nazis from buying beer at the local supermarket instead, residents decided to go forward and buy up all of the beer supplies themselves.

Society activist Georg Salditt, told German tabloid Bild that "the plan was devised a week in advance. We wanted to dry the Nazis out."

The village had struggled with the far-right concert and its fans coming to the town every year and wanted to send a message.

Their activism seemed successful as only about 500 fans attended the festival. It was originally estimated that up to 2,000 people would make their way to Ostritz.

Overall the situation was relatively quiet even though over 2000 people came to protest against the festival and more than 1,400 policeman were deployed to the village.

Over the three days of the festival, German police recorded 32 criminal acts and 5 regulatory offences.

