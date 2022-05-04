| 11.6°C Dublin

‘We want strong Russian bear but not mad bear’: Uneasy calm in neighbouring breakaway state awaiting Putin ‘provocation’

A Russian tank as part of a monument in Tiraspol. Photo: Getty Expand

A Russian tank as part of a monument in Tiraspol. Photo: Getty

James Kilner

Life, you feel, for people living in Tiraspol, a well-groomed Soviet-designed town on the edge of Europe, should be safe, secure and steady.

It is a capital city, after all, with a central bank that controls its own currency, has a football team that beat the mighty Real Madrid six months ago and, possibly, boasts the world’s newest statue of Harry Potter.

