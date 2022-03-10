‘We try to call each other to say, Are you alive or not? It has become a ritual for us now’

Ukrainian servicemen carry a baby stroller after crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by Ukrainian troops designed to slow any Russian military advance, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Oleksandr Markushyn, the burly mayor of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, prides himself on integrity as a public servant. Yet earlier this week, as his town came under heavy Russian bombardment, he got an offer that might have seemed tempting in the circumstances.

At around teatime on Monday, his phone bleeped with a message from a Russian number. It said he could either fight on and be killed, or take a bribe and surrender.

“Dear Alexander, you have the opportunity to save life and health, and maybe improve your financial situation,” it read. “If you are interested in the offer, send a ‘plus’ sign in a response message. The validity of the message is 24 hours.”

It did not take Mr Markushyn that long to make up his mind. Straight away, he replied with a “minus” sign – and a demand of his own. “I am making a public counter-offer to the occupiers,” he said on his Telegram channel. “If you leave the territory of Irpin within 24 hours, you can save the lives of several thousand Russian conscript soldiers, whose beloved mothers, sisters, daughters and grandmothers are waiting at home.”

So far, the Russians seem no keener on Mr Markushyn’s offer than he was on theirs. Yesterday, as Irpin continued to echo with the sound of bombs and gunfire, the mayor carried on trying to evacuate its remaining civilians in a fleet of yellow buses.

At least eight civilians are believed to have died in the town so far, although the mayor’s spokesman claimed the number was far higher.

“I would say that at least 50 people have died already,” she said last night. “It is chaos there – the Russians are not observing any kind of ceasefire.”

A satellite town of 60,000 on Kyiv’s north-west fringe, Irpin was one of the capital’s more sought-after commuter suburbs. Russian commanders, however, see its potential in rather different terms.

The town, now largely in their control, can act as a foothold on Kyiv’s outskirts, from where an assault on the wider capital can then be launched. As such, Irpin’s ordeal is one that every other district of the city now fears. Most of Irpin’s residents have already fled to Kyiv. They have left behind everything: homes, belongings, jobs, schools, friends, pets and contented lives.

They will never, though, leave behind the trauma of those first days of war, when what seemed like the perfect place to raise a family suddenly became a conflict zone.

“I will remember this time for the rest of my life, as it is the first time I have ever felt truly scared,” said Maria, a teacher, recalling how the sound of war first came to Irpin a fortnight ago. “My brother called me at home at 5.30am – he said ‘Wake up – a war is now on’.”

A town hall official called Anton issued selfie videos where he does his best to keep everyone reassured. “Keep your family close, and charge up mobiles – this is our city and our place. We will do everything to protect our ­citizens,” he said.

Once the invasion started though, on the night of February 23, a sense of unease grew. The main fighting at that point was actually at Hostomel, a military air base 8km north. But Irpin residents could see Russian helicopter gunships taking part in the attack, and had little way of interpreting the distant explosions they could hear. “What are those shots and shelling?” asked one post.

“At this time, there is no evidence of shots or explosions inside Irpin,” said Anton on the night of February 24. “Stay calm but be ready to go to your hiding places immediately.”

At 3am the next morning, however, more explosions were heard. They also got louder through the day.

Anton reminds everyone that local troops and citizens’ volunteer patrols are still in control of the town – and that any looters will be shot. There is also a post urging residents to be on the look-out for a red circular sign with a slash through it, sprayed-painted on the road. It is said to be a marker left by Russian saboteurs, although nobody appears quite sure.

By this time, Maria, the teacher, was already about to flee altogether. “I live in a block of flats, and so we ran to a friend’s house and hid in his basement,” she said. “We lay on the floor with children, everyone crying because we didn’t know what to do. When we went outside we saw Russian helicopters, too, and soldiers.”

Other residents posted pictures of Russians tanks on the streets, claiming that the invaders were changing into civilian clothes. Mr Markushyn, then confirmed everyone’s worst fears, issuing a video broadcast clad in a flak jacket and helmet.

“Good afternoon, this is a very hard day for our town and for Ukraine,” he said on February 27. “Today Russian tanks entered Irpin, although our boys repelled them. Stay indoors to avoid shooting, and give food to your friends and neighbours if they need it. Irpin is protected and in our control.”

For Maria, who fled Irpin and is now a refugee over the border in Poland, messages seeking information about loved ones have now become commonplace with friends still in the town. “We try to call each other, to ask: ‘Are you alive or not?’” she said.

“It has become a ritual now, because so often you hear of someone dying. The Russians said this was supposed to be war on military targets, but so far it’s just been one on ­civilians.”

