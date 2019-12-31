'We stopped flying and went vegan to save Greta - not the planet,' says activist's father

Svante Thunberg said he and his wife were "not climate activists" but had made radical environmental changes to their lifestyles after seeing the positive impact it had on their daughter's mental health.

However, speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme yesterday, the 50-year-old father said he initially thought it was a "bad idea" when his then 15-year-old daughter put herself on the "front line" of the climate change battle, and he now worries she attracts "hate".

His remarks were made in an interview commissioned by Greta, who turns 17 on Friday, when she became the youngest person to guest edit the flagship BBC programme.

The 16-year-old was also praised on air by naturalist David Attenborough, who said she had achieved what he had failed to do and "aroused the world" to the climate crisis.

The teenage activist's rapid ascent to global prominence began last year when she led a series of school strikes against climate change in her native Sweden.

Since then she has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and in September delivered an emotive address to world leaders at the UN.

This month, 'Time' magazine named Greta its person of the year, noting she had "addressed heads of state at the UN, met with the Pope, sparred with the president of the United States and inspired four million people to join the climate strike".

Speaking on the 'Today' programme, Mr Thunberg said the teenager had become severely depressed after being diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome when she was 12, and stopped talking, eating or going to school for a year.

But he said the family started to notice an improvement in her condition as she became more interested in climate issues. As a result, his wife, opera singer Malena Ernman, stopped flying as she witnessed the impact her commitment made on their daughter.

Mr Thunberg, who also has another daughter, 14-year-old Beata, said: "To be honest, she didn't do it to save the climate, she did it to save her child because she saw how much it meant to her. So then we thought 'wow' and then I became vegan, and she got more and more energy from these things."

Greta said her activism helped her depression. "A medicine is to become active," she said. "It really helps in getting out of that depression because it gives a feeling you are having an impact.

"Just being part of a movement that has so much impact on the world is an amazing feeling."

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called her a "brat" after she condemned violence against indigenous people who were killed in the Amazon, while US President Donald Trump has suggested she has anger management issues.

She said she thought those attacks were "just funny", and were probably because she was part of a big movement they probably see as "a threat".

Greta, who was seen glaring from a distance at Mr Trump in the lobby at the United Nations in New York earlier this year, said that talking to him would have been a waste of time.

"He is obviously not listening to scientists and experts. Why would he listen to me?

"So I probably wouldn't have said anything. I wouldn't have wasted my time."

Greta said she is going into the new year feeling "realistic", adding: "It is not like it is going to change overnight."

She also conducted a Skype interview with David Attenborough, whose documentaries she credited with first inspiring her interest in environmental issues as a child.

She said watching documentaries about the natural world when she was younger "opened her eyes" to what was happening with the environment.

"Thank you for that because that was what made me decide to do something about it," she told Attenborough (93).

He described the impact she has made as "astonishing", adding: "She has achieved things that many of us who have been working on it for 20-odd years have failed to achieve and that is you have aroused the world."

