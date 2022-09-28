We should not conscript hairdressers, surgeons and musicians, say state TV warmongers as they turn on Vladimir Putin

Loyal Russian propagandists have issued a rare rebuke of Kremlin policy, condemning the mobilisation order which caused a reporter for state news to be turned away at the border.

A partial mobilisation declared by Vladimir Putin last week has caused chaotic scenes and has led to several hundred thousand men rushing to the country’s land borders to flee before they are sent to fight in Ukraine.

Now some of Russia’s most prominent propaganda mouthpieces have started to criticise overzealous recruitment officers who have attempted to draft men who are ineligible under Putin’s decree, which was supposed to target only younger men with combat experience.

Margarita Simonyan, one of the most notorious warmongers, is outraged at the sweeping mobilisation, blaming the recruitment officers for misinterpreting the president’s order.

“Do you really think that if (Putin) did not even want to send conscripts to Ukraine, he meant to send there hairdressers, female cardiologists, people with broken spines, the teacher of the year from Pskovk, an orchestra musician or a theatre director?” she said on state television.

“This is not the horrible liberal scum on the payroll of the West: these are our people and our nation we have to protect.”

RIA Novosti, a media holding run by Ms Simonyan, complained on Monday that its employee, a 33-year-old sports reporter, was barred from boarding a plane for the Turkish Mediterranean coast because of the mobilisation.

Olga Skabeyeva, one of the most prominent state TV hosts, yesterday also criticised the mobilisation drive, urging criminal prosecution for those who abuse their draft powers.

Even Russia’s most bloodthirsty war reporters from state television have expressed dismay over what appears to be a completely random choice of conscripts. Alexander Kots, a war correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda, yesterday published a complaint from the wife of a middle-aged surgeon who “would make a lot of good in his job” but was called up as a soldier.

Several Russian governors who fervently supported the invasion of Ukraine have mounted public campaigns to “correct mistakes” in the draft.

Mikhail Razvozzhayev, governor of Sevastopol, Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, yesterday published a list of unfit men who had been drafted, saying he hoped “common sense will prevail” and they will be returned home.

Meanwhile, Russian officials said yesterday that they are going to set up a mobile draft office on the border with Georgia where several thousand men have been queueing to flee the country. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

