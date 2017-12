'We see Trump's tweets as official statements' - Kremlin

A prolific user of Twitter before he was elected late last year, Trump has continued to use the social media platform to voice his views on policy and world affairs since moving into the White House.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was not his place to comment on Trump's actions, but added: "In any case, everything which is published from his authorised Twitter account is perceived by Moscow as his official statement.

"Naturally, it is reported to Putin along with other information about official statements by politicians," Peskov said, adding that Putin was not a Twitter user himself.