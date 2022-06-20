| 19.1°C Dublin

We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

Jack Straw

Failure to address historic injustices makes taking action in Ukraine all the more important

Sexual violence has been virtually ubiquitous in conflicts around the world since records began (AFP via Getty)

Sexual violence has been virtually ubiquitous in conflicts around the world since records began (AFP via Getty)

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.

A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.

