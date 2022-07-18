‘We knew it was dangerous but didn’t mind’ – residents hail Ukraine offensive

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a tank not far from frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smiling shyly and cuddling a doll, five-year-old Elena Vyacheslav did not look like much of an authority on artillery fire. But even she had mastered the sounds of the approaching frontline near her home in Russian-occupied Kherson.

“It became more intensive over the past month,” said her mother Irina (32), who fled with her daughter last week.

“Eventually, Elena could tell the difference between incoming fire and outgoing fire.” Frightening as it was, the thunder of the incoming ordnance also felt reassuring.

For, after nearly five months of life under Russian occupation, this was what Ms Vyacheslav had been hoping for – the sound of friendly bombs as Ukrainian forces started a counter-offensive. “We sensed the start of the battle a few weeks ago. We knew it was dangerous, but we didn’t mind.”

Kherson, a port on the Black Sea coast, was the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russia in March. Since then, it has offered a grim preview of what the rest of Ukraine can expect if the Kremlin wins.

Half of Kherson’s 300,000 population have already fled. Those who remain talk of life returning to the worst days of the Soviet Union, with arbitrary arrests, torture and shortages of food and medicine. Now, though, freedom may finally beckon.

Last Sunday, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Irina Vereshchuk, urged Kherson residents to flee, ahead of a major operation to “de-occupy” the city and surrounding areas.

“There will be a huge battle,” she warned, advising people to evacuate by “all means possible”. Among those who took her advice was Ms Vyacheslav, whose home on Kherson’s northern Chornobaivka district lies directly in the path of Ukrainian forces advancing from Mykolaiv further west.

New US Himars (long-range missile launchers) killed a Russian general and 12 senior officers at Chornobaivka airport last week, according to Kyiv.

A few Ukrainian forward-operating units are reported to be within sniping distance of Kherson’s suburbs. For civilians, evacuating the city is a battle all of its own. Russian troops do not prevent them leaving, but the process is made deliberately difficult. The only way out is a road leading north-west to the city of Zaporizhzhia, which sometimes comes under fire.

En route, there are about 50 Russian checkpoints – many apparently set up to extract bribes and harass refugees.

On top of that, the final Russian checkpoint is only open for a few hours nightly at 6pm, leading to huge tailbacks. Ms Vyacheslav and her daughter spent four days sitting in line in their car in temperatures of 33C.

“We tried to stick it out in Kherson, but it got harder every day,” she said after reaching an evacuee reception centre in Zaporizhzhia. “Russian soldiers are kidnapping people off the streets, and squatting in people’s homes.”

The reception centre’s manager, Oleksi Savitsky, said that since the start of the war, it had processed 170,000 evacuees from Kherson and other occupied cities in Ukraine’s south-east, including Melitopol and Mariupol. Around 1,000 arrive per day, he said, although that had gone up by half since Kyiv’s warning last weekend about the imminent offensive.

“People can breathe easily here for the first time, and not feel scared to walk the streets,” he said.

The UN has documented nearly 300 cases of arbitrary arrests in Russian-occupied regions, including Ukrainian politicians complaining of being waterboarded and electrocuted.

Tensions have been ramped up by a new Ukrainian resistance campaign.

Cafes used by Russian troops in Kherson have been bombed. Russian officials have been assassinated.

Western military experts believe the counter-offensive will not begin in earnest until later in the summer, by which time Ukrainian forces hope to have more Western long-range missiles. The Kremlin, though, may also draft in reinforcements if Kyiv looks like prevailing. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Names have been changed

