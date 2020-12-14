| 8.5°C Dublin

‘We held on to him but fell asleep – when we woke he was dead in the sea’ – Covid forces desperate migrants to target Europe

Covid forces new wave of migrants to risk perilous boat journeys in search of a brighter future, writes Paraic O’Brien

Desperate: This group of Moroccan migrants are living in public toilets on a beach in Gran Canaria after surviving for days at sea without food and water Expand

Paraic O’Brien

It is a balmy night under the boardwalk at Playa de las Alcaravaneras, in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. A floodlit game of volleyball is in full swing on the beach. Under the promenade a group of young Moroccan men ignore the game and stare into a candle that is flickering on a makeshift table. There are eight of them. They live in the public toilets under the promenade.

About six weeks ago they boarded a traditional blue Moroccan fishing boat near the coastal town of Dakhla, in southern Morocco. The boat was called Aisha.

There were 27 young men on board. They had all paid smugglers for a spot on the boat. Walid and Yusuf had travelled with two friends, Adil and Mohamed, from the town of El Kelaa des Sraghna in central Morocco, where they had grown up together. Walid (21) starts telling their story.

