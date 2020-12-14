‘We held on to him but fell asleep – when we woke he was dead in the sea’ – Covid forces desperate migrants to target Europe

It is a balmy night under the boardwalk at Playa de las Alcaravaneras, in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. A floodlit game of volleyball is in full swing on the beach. Under the promenade a group of young Moroccan men ignore the game and stare into a candle that is flickering on a makeshift table. There are eight of them. They live in the public toilets under the promenade.

About six weeks ago they boarded a traditional blue Moroccan fishing boat near the coastal town of Dakhla, in southern Morocco. The boat was called Aisha.

There were 27 young men on board. They had all paid smugglers for a spot on the boat. Walid and Yusuf had travelled with two friends, Adil and Mohamed, from the town of El Kelaa des Sraghna in central Morocco, where they had grown up together. Walid (21) starts telling their story.

“I used to work on a stall in the market when I wasn’t studying. I am the eldest in my family so I am the one they rely on to provide for them. But because of Covid-19 I had to stop working,” he says.

Walid says Covid has decimated the tourism and casual labour market at home. He and his friends are part of a new wave of migrants and refugees from countries like Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal coming to the Canary Islands in their thousands.

By the end of this year it is estimated that 20,000 people will arrive from North and West Africa to the archipelago – that is a 12-fold increase on last year.

Walid and Yusuf are not fleeing war, they are escaping extreme Covid-induced poverty. Poverty that has launched thousands of boats from the Moroccan coast.

The closest point between Morocco and the Canary Islands is 62 miles. It’s a notoriously treacherous stretch of sea.

Yusuf shows us videos from the first day of their voyage. The men are full of smiles and bravado. The smugglers have told them they will be rescued by the Spanish coastguard after two days so all talk on the Aisha is about the adventures and opportunities ahead.

The smugglers had appointed a ‘captain’, a young mechanic, to take charge of the Aisha but it quickly became apparent that he did not know what he was doing.

“If he saw a ship he would just follow it,” Walid says, “he didn’t have any idea where he was going. This went on for the first three nights.”

By the third day, their smartphones had run out of power so no one was able to film what happened next. They were lost at sea.

On the fourth day they ran out of food and water. Some of the men started shaving off strips of timber from the Aisha and eating them, washing the wood down with their own urine. People started to get sick.

On the fifth day the first of their friends died. They tried to maintain a level of dignity for themselves and the dead so observed the Islamic tradition of washing the corpse.

“We cleaned his body with sea water because after two or three days it had started to smell, and then we tipped him into the sea.”

Over the next few days Walid and Yusuf performed this ritual on three men, including their friends Adil and Mohamed.

But this, it would turn out, was only the beginning of their nightmare.

The reasons for the spike in the number of arrivals from North and West Africa to the Canaries are not just down to Covid. Up until recently the favoured migration route out of North Africa was through the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Morocco. These borders have been secured, however, so the smugglers have been forced to offer alternative routes.

Also, Morocco had an agreement with Spain to accept and facilitate deportees but Covid has closed borders. Smugglers and migrants are taking advantage of this.

With help from the Spanish government and the EU new facilities are being built on the Canary Islands to accommodate the new wave of migrants and refugees.

While these camps are being set up, the majority of new arrivals stay in the islands’ hotels, emptied of tourists by Covid.

Owners are paid €35 a day per migrant. The new occupants have been told they need to move out by December 31 to make way for what islanders hope will be the return of tourism in the New Year.

Many, though, are not convinced that the deadline will be met and this is fuelling anger and resentment. Spain’s far-right political party, Vox, is capitalising.

Day 10 on board the Aisha is a vision of hell. People are hallucinating, losing their minds. With no prospect of rescue some have decided to jump into the sea. The image of one young man will stay with Yusuf for the rest of his life.

“I can’t get one guy’s face out of my head – he completely lost it on the boat,” he says.

The 22-year-old starting ‘seeing’ his father calling out to him to come to the market shopping.

“He kept saying that he could see his dad. He jumped in the water once but we pulled him out. We held on to him but after a while we fell asleep. When we woke up he was floating in the water dead. Before he died he was hallucinating, seeing his dad and wanting to go shopping.”

Their boat was boarded by the Spanish coastguard on day 15. Of the 27 who had set out, just 17 survived. Walid and Yusuf spent a fortnight in hospital in Gran Canaria.

Back in their home town their families assumed they had been lost at sea so funeral ceremonies, without bodies, were organised.

Walid only has energy left for one last detail. He takes a breath and recounts how he finally got to ring his mother to tell her he was alive.

“I said to her ‘It’s me, your son. I am alive’ but unfortunately, all she kept saying to me was ‘No, No, No… you’re not my son’ and then she would hang up. This went on for three days – me calling her and her not believing it was me, her son.”