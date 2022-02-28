‘We have to do this. We may also need help in the future’ – Poles and Germans drive to border to assist stranded Ukrainian refugees

People fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine walk toward the Shehyni border crossing to Poland past cars waiting in line to cross the border, outside Mostyska, Ukraine. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Agniia and her husband Emile Nkoyok only escaped by the skin of their teeth, managing to jump on the last train out of Kharkiv with their three month old daughter as the sound of bombs grew louder around them.

They arrived with Emily-Grace at the safety of Przemysl railway station in eastern Poland yesterday exhausted, confused and with no idea what to do next. That is until a young Polish stranger stepped forward.

Ewelina Sendecka had only recently returned to Poland from working in Germany and was at a loose end.

So, after watching television images of desperate Ukrainians fleeing their home she decided to do something herself, setting off from her home in Krakow yesterday morning and driving the 242km east to Przemysl.

“I just felt I had to offer what I could and do something to help people who are in a desperate situation,” she said.

Here, like dozens of others Poles and Germans who had come to give assistance to those who have lost everything, she held up a hand-drawn sign offering a lift and a bed for a couple of nights to anyone who could fit into her car.

The Nkoyoks fell gratefully into her arms, secure, now, in the knowledge their baby girl would have somewhere safe and warm to sleep.

They had spent a torrid three days travelling nearly 1,287km across Ukraine, tightly packed aboard trains taking thousands of people to safety in Poland.

Along the way they lost most of their luggage and precious possessions when running from one train to another and at one stage had to cling perilously to the gantry between two carriages – desperately holding on to little Emily-Grace’s baby carrier because there was simply no space inside.

But the couple decided they had no choice but to flee Kharkiv if they were to have any future at all.

At Przemysl, hundreds of other refugees who had fled Ukrainian towns and cities were also being shown the kindness of strangers.

Andre Ludwig, an energy consultant, left Leipzig, Germany, at midnight and drove the 885km, under instructions from his wife to give a lift to a mother and baby in need of temporary shelter in their home.

“We have to do this. Perhaps I will need help in the future and I would hope someone would offer it to me. We are one Europe and we have to help each other.”

Next to him a Polish scout group was unloading donations of nappies, food and clothing.As they formed a human chain up the station steps into the arrivals hall, a Polish volunteer with a megaphone relayed requests for lifts from those stepping off the train who already have family and friends in Poland and beyond, who they hope to be reunited with.

As the day wore on, those who had been processed by the Polish authorities on arrival began to disperse, some to waiting buses ready to take them to refugee centres, others, like the Nkoyoks, to people’s homes.

“We are so lucky to be alive,” said Mr Nkoyok (30), a language teacher from Cameroon who was allowed to leave Ukraine, unlike most other men of military age, because he is not a Ukrainian national. “Now I also know how brave my daughter is.”

The couple had only just made it out of Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s north eastern border with Russia.

On Wednesday, they were woken early by the sound of gunfire, signalling the start of Putin’s invasion of their country. “We were woken by gunfire at 5am. I had never heard anything like it. Of course we were expecting something but when it happened it was terrifying,” said Mrs Nkoyok (40).

The couple decided to spend that night in a Metro station, sheltering from the bombardment.

On Thursday morning, after a bitterly cold night on a thin mattress provided by the city authorities, they took the decision – like thousands of other Ukrainians – to try and escape the country.

“When we saw tanks going past our house we realised we needed to do something to save ourselves and our baby,” said Mrs Nkoyok.

Waiting for their train out of the city the Russian bombardment grew more intense. When it was announced that a train for Kyiv was leaving they made a rush of it, managing to clamber aboard with minutes to spare. In Kyiv, nearly 563km west of Kharkiv, they were greeted by scenes of pandemonium with desperate families trying to board their train, some falling onto the tracks in the crush.

There followed another 563km journey, this time to Lviv, from where their train, carrying at least 1,500 people packed tightly into 10 carriages – many forced to stand for all the way – reached Przemysl, another 96km further west, at around 11.30 yesterday.

“We have nothing now and it is very sad when I think of what we have lost,” said his wife. “But at least we are alive.

“We are so grateful for the help we are getting. Thanks to people like Ewelina and others we now have a chance.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

