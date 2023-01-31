‘We have no water, no heat, and there’s killed and wounded’ – as Russians close in on key Ukrainian city, residents weigh up prospects

With each explosion, the pigeons over Chasiv Yar scatter in a new direction. Their murmuration reforms, there is another boom, and the flock splits again.

Then somewhere, the rapid drumming of a Grad rocket volley. Serhiy Chaus, the mayor of this small Donbas town, does not flinch.

“Stable. Stably f****d,” he said when asked to summarise the situation in his town yesterday morning.

“We’ve got incoming practically every day. We’ve had no power for five or six days. No water and no heat. Our school has been destroyed and so have two nursery schools. We’ve got killed and wounded,” he said. “And I’ve lost my car keys.”

If Bakhmut is a boulder slowly vanishing under the Russian tide, Chasiv Yar is the next rock up the beach: mostly dry, but already lapped by the breakers.

For more than six months, the Russians have battered themselves against Bakhmut, 11km to the east of here. But in the past couple of weeks, they have made progress.

Inside the city, the sound of automatic fire is now mixing with the persistent shelling as the front creeps closer.

The fall of Soledar, to the north-east, has put them dangerously close to the highway between Bakhmut and Slavyansk.

To the south, they have succeeded in flanking the city and are within range of the main road from Kostiantinivka, the other supply artery.

That leaves a delta of poorly surfaced and rutted country roads over the snow-covered ridges between the Bakhmutka and Torets rivers as the last safe route in and out.

Chasiv Yar is where they converge. It doesn’t take Napoleon to work out its importance.

Mr Chaus is dismissive when asked if he fears the Russians will attack his town.

Their only thought, he says, “is to destroy everything”, so there is no point in trying to look for method in their madness.

He is preoccupied with keeping basic services functioning for the 40pc of the population still in the town. Many are in flats damaged by shellfire and almost none have heating or power. The lifeline for many is a “point of invincibility” – a grandiose name for a ground-floor room with electricity, heat, and phone signal.

Everyone is struggling with the same dilemma. Stay or go? By now, those who really want to and are able to have left. The rest are slowly winnowing down to the four stubborn categories of remainers who can be found in any frontline city.

There are dedicated local officials and volunteers reluctant to abandon their town, their citizens and their work. There are very likely some pro-Russians, quietly hoping to be “liberated”.

There are the poor, elderly and infirm who cannot travel and have nowhere to go. And there are the very vulnerable, the drunk and the feckless.

Oleksander falls into the first and third. He’s got a role here, and a salary (at least for now). But he also has debts and alimony payments to meet. Walking away from a job is not an option. Others say they feel trapped.

“How did you get here?” asked Daria, a 32-year-old fast-food worker, charging her phone. “They didn’t take you at the checkpoints? They’re not taking ordinary guys at the checkpoints?”

She went on: “What if they take my husband? Could you imagine living without your spouse? I couldn’t either. If they take him, I’ve nowhere to go.”

Outside, raising her voice over the artillery booms, another woman tugging on the lead of a terrified dog asked the same question.